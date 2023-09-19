New range of plastic additives contributes to the replacement of fossil feedstock with renewable raw materials according to a certified biomass balance approach

Initial offerings include Irganox ® 1010 BMBcert™ and Irganox ® 1076 BMBcert™ antioxidants, certified by TÜV Nord according to ISCC PLUS

Industry-first solution advances sustainable development of plastics

BASF today announced the launch of the industry's first biomass balance offerings for plastic additives. The initial offerings, including Irganox® 1010 BMBcert™ and Irganox® 1076 FD BMBcert™, are certified by TÜV Nord for mass balance according to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS). These industry-first solutions support the use of renewable feedstock to replace fossil feedstock and help BASF's customers meet their sustainability targets.

The BMBcert offerings contribute to a reduction in fossil feedstock demand. At the beginning of the value chain, fossil-based raw material is replaced by ISCC certified bio-based feedstock and a corresponding amount is attributed to the product according to a mass balance approach. Via the attribution of these sustainably sourced renewable feedstocks, the product's cradle-to-gate carbon footprint is significantly reduced by up to 60 percent, compared to the global average product carbon footprint of conventional grades.

The certified additives thus contribute to sustainable development by saving fossil resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and advancing the use of renewable feedstock. This unique solution enables customers to differentiate their products from the competition and helps them achieve their sustainability goals; all without compromising on performance and quality.

Irganox® 1010 BMBcert™ and Irganox 1076 FD BMBcert are drop-in replacements for Irganox 1010 and Irganox 1076. These BMBcert offerings are identical to the conventional grades in performance, quality, and product stewardship and regulatory aspects. As a result, customers do not need to requalify the new additives or reformulate their products.

"By leveraging BASF's highly integrated global production network of interconnected sites and plants, we are able to produce these industry-first, low carbon footprint, drop-in solutions with the same performance characteristics," said Joerg Bentlage, Head of Global Product Management, Plastic Additives, BASF. "As we advance our own journey to a more circular economy, we aim to drive a sustainable transformation towards renewable feedstock within the industries we serve through innovative and strategic customer partnerships."

Irganox 1010 BMBcert and Irganox 1076 FD BMBcert will initially be produced at BASF's site in Kaisten, Switzerland, with additional availability of Irganox 1010 FF BMBcert and Irganox 1076 FD BMBcert from McIntosh, USA in early 2024.

BASF is the leading innovative global partner for plastic additives and is focused on aligning with customer sustainability goals. BMBcert™ additives are a part of the VALERAS® portfolio to create new value for plastics. BASF will continue to drive sustainable innovation in the plastic additives industry by addressing transformation topics such as climate change action.

ISCC PLUS is an international certification program that ensures the chain of custody along the value chain from feedstock to the final product.