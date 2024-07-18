BASF: launches stabilizer for the plasticulture market
This new high-performance heat and light stabilizer protects and extends the life of agricultural plastics. Agricultural plastics require high levels of resistance to chemicals such as sulfur and chlorine.
Tinuvin NOR 211 AR offers an effective, value-for-money solution for agricultural plastics exposed to intense UV light, heat stress and inorganic chemicals commonly used in crop management and disinfection," BASF summarizes.
