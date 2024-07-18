BASF: launches stabilizer for the plasticulture market

BASF announces the launch of its product Tinuvin NOR 211 AR, designed to help plastic film producers and converters worldwide to improve their performance in the plasticulture market, i.e. the use of plastics in agricultural applications.



This new high-performance heat and light stabilizer protects and extends the life of agricultural plastics. Agricultural plastics require high levels of resistance to chemicals such as sulfur and chlorine.



Tinuvin NOR 211 AR offers an effective, value-for-money solution for agricultural plastics exposed to intense UV light, heat stress and inorganic chemicals commonly used in crop management and disinfection," BASF summarizes.



