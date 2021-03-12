BASF : Daiwa Conference, Tokyo

BASF Capital Market Story

Dr. Markus Kamieth

Member of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE

Daiwa Conference

Tokyo, March 9-10, 2021

Agenda

1 2 3 At a glance Strategy implementation Unique position to capture in full swing growth in Asia 4 5 6 Batttterry matterriialls drriiviing Pushing the transition to a Reporting ellecttrromobiilliitty and ffutturre sustainable economy grrowtth

What is driving BASF's future growth?

Global trends provide opportunities for growth in the chemical industry

Population growth: +25% Driven by the emerging markets 2020 to 2050

China the largest market: ~50% Share of global chemical marketby 2030

Circular economy: ~200 Non-recycled plastics worldwide million metric tons per year

Digitalization: 456 Rapid growth in volume of datazettabytes in 2030

Climate change: -70% Required reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the 2°C goal by 2050 (baseline 1990)

Electromobility: ~25% Growing demand for battery materials until 2030 per year

