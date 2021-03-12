BASF : Goldman Sachs European Chemicals Conference

BASF Capital Market Story
Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel
Chief Financial Officer
Goldman Sachs European Chemicals Conference March 11, 2021
What is driving BASF's future growth?
Global trends provide opportunities for growth in the chemical industry
Population growth:
+25%
Driven by the emerging markets
2020 to 2050
China the largest market:
~50%
Share of global chemical marketby 2030
Circular economy:
~200
Non-recycled plastics worldwide
million metric tons per year
Digitalization:
456
Rapid growth in volume of datazettabytes in 2030
Climate change:
-70%
Required reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the 2°C goal
by 2050 (baseline 1990)
Electromobility:
~25%
Growing demand for battery materials until 2030
per year
Sources: UN, IEA, UBS Foresight, BASF
