Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/12 02:41:16 am
72.075 EUR   -0.16%
02:34aBASF  : Goldman Sachs European Chemicals Conference
PU
02:34aBASF  : Daiwa Conference, Tokyo
PU
03/11BASF SE  : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF : Goldman Sachs European Chemicals Conference

03/12/2021 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BASF Capital Market Story

Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel

Chief Financial Officer

Goldman Sachs European Chemicals Conference March 11, 2021

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties; and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. Such risk factors include those discussed in Opportunities and Risks on pages 158 to 166 of the BASF Report 2020. BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation above and beyond the legal requirements.

Agenda

1

2

3

At a glance

Strategy implementation

Unique position to capture

in full swing

growth in Asia

4

5

6

Batttterry matterriialls drriiviing

Pushing the transition to a

Reporting

ellecttrromobiilliitty and ffutturre

sustainable economy

grrowtth

What is driving BASF's future growth?

Global trends provide opportunities for growth in the chemical industry

Population growth:

+25%

Driven by the emerging markets

2020 to 2050

China the largest market:

~50%

Share of global chemical marketby 2030

Circular economy:

~200

Non-recycled plastics worldwide

million metric tons per year

Digitalization:

456

Rapid growth in volume of datazettabytes in 2030

Climate change:

-70%

Required reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the 2°C goal

by 2050 (baseline 1990)

Electromobility:

~25%

Growing demand for battery materials until 2030

per year

Sources: UN, IEA, UBS Foresight, BASF

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 07:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BASF SE
02:34aBASF  : Goldman Sachs European Chemicals Conference
PU
02:34aBASF  : Daiwa Conference, Tokyo
PU
03/11BASF SE  : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
03/11BASF SE  : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
03/11Chemicals firm Lanxess targets more deals as markets recover
RE
03/10Vection Technologies Unveils New Healthcare and Pharma Solutions Unit; Shares..
MT
03/10BASF  : marks 15th anniversary of Deoxo™ converter helping airlines to imp..
PU
03/10BASF  : strengthens its position in bio-surfactants for Personal Care, Home Care..
PU
03/10BASF  : becomes global paint accessories supplier for leading OEM brand Fit4Pain..
PU
03/08BASF SE  : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 61 979 M 74 162 M 74 162 M
Net income 2021 3 511 M 4 201 M 4 201 M
Net Debt 2021 15 667 M 18 746 M 18 746 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 4,67%
Capitalization 66 305 M 79 331 M 79 339 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 108 174
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 73,67 €
Last Close Price 72,19 €
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer & Member-Executive Board
Franz Fehrenbach Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE11.54%79 331
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.80%66 981
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.8.13%41 266
ROYAL DSM N.V.2.73%29 621
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG12.22%16 701
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION18.21%15 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ