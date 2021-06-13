BASF : Swiss voters look set to reject law to help cut carbon emissions

ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - Swiss voters look set to reject
a new law which would help the country meet its goals under the
Paris Agreement on Climate Change, according to early
indications by national broadcaster SRF on Sunday.
Projections showed 51% of voters had voted against the new
CO2 law in a nationwide referendum conducted under the country's
system of direct democracy. A final result is expected later in
the day.
The new law would have seen measures such as increasing a
surcharge on car fuel and imposing a levy on flight tickets as
Switzerland seeks to cut its reduce carbon emissions to half of
1990 levels by 2030.
Opponents said the law would increase business costs and not
help the environment as Switzerland is responsible for only
0.1% of global carbon emissions.
Two other environmental questions also looked likely to be
defeated in referendums also being held on Sunday, according to
early projections.
A proposal to ban artificial pesticides, and another to
improve drinking water by redirecting subsidies to farmers who
no longer used the chemicals, were both rejected by 61% of
voters in the binding referendums.
Supporters had argued that pesticides were linked to health
risks, while opponents had claimed a ban on pesticides would
have led to more expensive food, job losses for the Swiss food
processing industry, and greater dependence on imports.
Separate referendums in favour of a temporary law to provide
financial support for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
and a law to give police extra powers to tackle terrorism were
both on course to be approved by voters, the projections showed.
(Reporting by John Revill
Editing by Gareth Jones)