|
BASF : YPC Company Limited Factsheet 2020
BASF-YPC Company Limited 2020
Facts & Figures
Sales
|
BASF-YPC Company Limited (in million €)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,995
|
|
2,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees (as of December 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
|
|
|
1,968
|
|
1,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Up to and including 25 years
|
%
|
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Between 26 and 39 years
|
%
|
|
32
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Between 40 and 54 years
|
%
|
|
53
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55 years and up
|
%
|
|
11
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gender: male
|
%
|
|
79
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gender: female
|
%
|
|
21
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Four focus areas
Innovation
1,522
Innovative improvement ideas submitted by employees from all hierarchical levels of the company
|
Sustainability
|
|
People
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
Green Level
|
71
|
7,060
|
Awarded as "Green Level
|
|
New hires from external
|
|
Potential hazards eliminated
|
Company" by the Department
|
|
market in 2020
|
|
through self-checks
|
of Ecology and Environment
|
|
|
|
|
of Jiangsu Province
|
|
|
|
130
Key suggestions recognized from the whole improvement ideas by each division
|
100
|
71
|
24,206
|
Capacity of the renewable
|
Interns during 2020
|
Contractors trained
|
energy power generation
|
|
related to safety
|
pilot projects (KW)
|
|
BASF-YPC Company Limited
Environmental protection, health and safety
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy demand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity consumption
|
MWh
|
|
1,340,321
|
|
1,485,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steam consumption
|
metric tons
|
|
5,715,580
|
|
6,340,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fuel consumption
|
MWh
|
|
3,214,380
|
|
3,814,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emissions to air
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Greenhouse gas emissions
|
metric tons of CO2-equivalents
|
|
2,451,892
|
|
2,752,412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emissions of air pollutants (without CH4): CO, NOx, NMVOC, SOx, dust, NH3/other Inorganic substances
|
metric tons
|
|
1,447
|
|
1,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emissions to water: Organic substances (COD)
|
metric tons
|
|
261.4
|
|
307.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emissions to water: Nitrogen
|
metric tons
|
|
5.31
|
|
5.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Emissions to water: Heavy metals
|
metric tons
|
|
0.21
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water supply
|
million cubic meters
|
|
17.13
|
|
15.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water used for production
|
million cubic meters
|
|
6.21
|
|
6.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water used for cooling
|
million cubic meters
|
|
1,220.3
|
|
1,208.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water supply by source
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withdrawal of surface water
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withdrawal of ground water
|
%
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withdrawal of drinking water
|
%
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waste
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount of waste
|
metric tons
|
|
149,507
|
|
125,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recycling rate (including thermal recovery)
|
%
|
|
|
81
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of waste
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Through incineration
|
%
|
|
|
6
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Landﬁll
|
%
|
|
|
13
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underground storage
|
%
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupational safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lost-time injury rate (employees, leased personnel and contractors)
|
per 200.000 workings hours
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fatalities (total)
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Process safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Process safety incidents (PSIs)
|
per 200.000 working hours
|
|
0.03
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Qualiﬁcation rate of occupational hazardous factors detection
|
%
|
|
100
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Participation rate of annual occupational health check
|
%
|
|
100
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remark: All data are based on BASF's statistical methods.
|
Further information
|
Contact
|
Ofﬁce
|
You can ﬁnd this publication on the internet
|
Jin Hongbing
|
No. 8, East Xinhua Road,
|
at basf-ypc.com.cn
|
Public Relations, President Ofﬁce
|
Jiangbei New Area,
|
|
Phone: +86 25 58569817
|
Nanjing, Jiangsu, China
|
|
E-mail:hongbing.jin@basf-ypc.com.cn
|
Phone: +86 25 57770888
Disclaimer
BASF SE published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 12:17:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
67 663 M
82 290 M
82 290 M
|Net income 2021
|
3 742 M
4 551 M
4 551 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
14 827 M
18 033 M
18 033 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|15,1x
|Yield 2021
|5,06%
|
|Capitalization
|
61 703 M
75 074 M
75 042 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,13x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,13x
|Nbr of Employees
|110 261
|Free-Float
|100%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|26
|Average target price
|
77,48 €
|Last Close Price
|
67,18 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
56,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
15,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-13,7%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|BASF SE
|3.80%
|75 074