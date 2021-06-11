Log in
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
08:18aBASF  : YPC Company Limited Factsheet 2020
PU
04:50aBASF  : in Nordamerika Factsheet 2020
PU
06/10Volkswagen, Nine Others Set Up Quantum Technology & Application Consortium
MT
BASF : YPC Company Limited Factsheet 2020

06/11/2021 | 08:18am EDT
BASF-YPC Company Limited 2020

Facts & Figures

Sales

BASF-YPC Company Limited (in million €)

2020

2019

1,995

2,536

Employees (as of December 31, 2020)

2020

2019

Employees

1,968

1,942

Up to and including 25 years

%

4

3

Between 26 and 39 years

%

32

32

Between 40 and 54 years

%

53

58

55 years and up

%

11

7

Gender: male

%

79

79

Gender: female

%

21

21

Four focus areas

Innovation

1,522

Innovative improvement ideas submitted by employees from all hierarchical levels of the company

Sustainability

People

Safety

Green Level

71

7,060

Awarded as "Green Level

New hires from external

Potential hazards eliminated

Company" by the Department

market in 2020

through self-checks

of Ecology and Environment

of Jiangsu Province

130

Key suggestions recognized from the whole improvement ideas by each division

100

71

24,206

Capacity of the renewable

Interns during 2020

Contractors trained

energy power generation

related to safety

pilot projects (KW)

BASF-YPC Company Limited

Environmental protection, health and safety

2020

2019

Energy demand

Electricity consumption

MWh

1,340,321

1,485,205

Steam consumption

metric tons

5,715,580

6,340,322

Fuel consumption

MWh

3,214,380

3,814,265

Emissions to air

Greenhouse gas emissions

metric tons of CO2-equivalents

2,451,892

2,752,412

Emissions of air pollutants (without CH4): CO, NOx, NMVOC, SOx, dust, NH3/other Inorganic substances

metric tons

1,447

1,505

Water

Emissions to water: Organic substances (COD)

metric tons

261.4

307.6

Emissions to water: Nitrogen

metric tons

5.31

5.90

Emissions to water: Heavy metals

metric tons

0.21

0.28

Water supply

million cubic meters

17.13

15.33

Water used for production

million cubic meters

6.21

6.70

Water used for cooling

million cubic meters

1,220.3

1,208.3

Water supply by source

Withdrawal of surface water

%

100

100

Withdrawal of ground water

%

0

0

Withdrawal of drinking water

%

0

0

Waste

Total amount of waste

metric tons

149,507

125,044

Recycling rate (including thermal recovery)

%

81

93

Disposal of waste

Through incineration

%

6

7

Landﬁll

%

13

0

Underground storage

%

0

0

Occupational safety

Lost-time injury rate (employees, leased personnel and contractors)

per 200.000 workings hours

0.05

0.02

Fatalities (total)

0

0

Process safety

Process safety incidents (PSIs)

per 200.000 working hours

0.03

0.02

Health

Qualiﬁcation rate of occupational hazardous factors detection

%

100

100

Participation rate of annual occupational health check

%

100

100

Remark: All data are based on BASF's statistical methods.

Further information

Contact

Ofﬁce

You can ﬁnd this publication on the internet

Jin Hongbing

No. 8, East Xinhua Road,

at basf-ypc.com.cn

Public Relations, President Ofﬁce

Jiangbei New Area,

Phone: +86 25 58569817

Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

E-mail:hongbing.jin@basf-ypc.com.cn

Phone: +86 25 57770888

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 12:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
