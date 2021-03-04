Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF : achieved its 2020 Palm Commitment

03/04/2021 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • 227,213 metric tons of certified palm oil and palm kernel oil sourced representing 100 percent of procured material
  • Almost 95 percent of global palm footprint traceable back to the oil mill level
  • More than 430,000 metric tons CO2 in 2020 avoided by sourcing certified sustainable palm kernel oil

Ludwigshafen, Germany, March 4, 2021 - BASF reached an important milestone on its path toward sustainable palm. The company achieved its commitment to procure palm (kernel) oils exclusively from sources certified by the RSPO by 2020. Last year, BASF purchased 227,213 metric tons of certified sustainable palm (kernel) oil representing 100 percent of BASF's total volume as RSPO certified. In addition, BASF also made further progress in developing transparent supply chains: The company was able to trace almost 95 percent of its global palm footprint - totaling 441,107 metric tons - back to oil mill level.

Additionally, as in previous years, BASF published its product carbon footprint (PCF) for sourcing certified sustainable palm (kernel) oil. Compared to conventional sourcing, BASF avoided more than 300,000 metric tons of CO2 emission in 2020. RSPO-certified production of palm kernel oil shows around 36 percent lower global warming impact than non-certified production. The PCF is calculated according to the requirements and guidelines for quantification as stated in ISO '14067:2018-08 - Greenhouse gases - Carbon footprint of products'.

Further commitment

While having reached this important milestone, BASF is now fully focused on the other part of its 2015 commitment: to also include the commitment of certified sourcing to those significant intermediates which are based on palm oil and palm kernel oil by 2025, e.g. fatty alcohols and fatty acids.

Palm kernel oil and its primary derivatives are amongst BASF's key renewable raw materials. They are mainly used to produce ingredients for the cosmetics, detergent and cleaner industries, as well as in human nutrition. The progress can be discovered in detail at the Palm Dialog website.

About the Care Chemicals division at BASF

The BASF division Care Chemicals offers a broad range of ingredients for personal care, home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, and technical applications. We are a leading global supplier for the cosmetics industry as well as the detergents and cleaners industry, and support our customers with innovative and sustainable products, solutions and concepts. The division's high-performance product portfolio includes surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, chelating agents, cosmetic active ingredients and UV filters. We have production and development sites in all regions and are expanding our presence in emerging markets. Further information is available online at www.care-chemicals.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-21-137

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BASF SE
04:07aBASF  : achieved its 2020 Palm Commitment
PU
03:05aDISTINGUISHING PA6 FROM PA66 AT THE : trinamiX adds new application for plastic..
PU
02:01aQUANTAFUEL ASA  : | Environmental certificate and first commercial products sent..
AQ
03/03BASF SE  : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
03/03BASF SE  : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03/03BASF SE  : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
03/03BASF  : “Green” box with double the benefits
PU
03/02BASF  : dbAccess ESG Conference
PU
03/02ENGRO FERTILIZERS  : and BASF enter a strategic partnership to help Pakistani fa..
AQ
03/02AGCO Corporation - Operation Weed Eradication Adds New Coalition Member
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 61 872 M 74 581 M 74 581 M
Net income 2021 3 541 M 4 268 M 4 268 M
Net Debt 2021 15 867 M 19 126 M 19 126 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 4,65%
Capitalization 65 341 M 78 904 M 78 762 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 108 174
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 72,66 €
Last Close Price 71,14 €
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer & Member-Executive Board
Franz Fehrenbach Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE9.92%78 904
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-3.41%69 230
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.4.88%39 270
ROYAL DSM N.V.-1.46%28 596
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG9.18%16 194
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION12.71%15 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ