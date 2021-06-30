Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

BASF : closes divestiture of its global pigments business

06/30/2021 | 07:05am EDT
On June 30, 2021, BASF closed the divestiture of its global pigments business to the fine chemical company DIC following the fulfillment of clearance conditions. The purchase price on a cash and debt-free basis is €1.15 billion.

BASF and DIC had reached an agreement on the acquisition of BASF's global pigments business with about 2,600 employees on August 29, 2019. DIC is a Japanese company listed at the Tokyo Stock Exchange with about 20,000 employees globally. The company headquartered in Tokyo was founded in 1908, is active in more than 60 countries and generated sales of around 700 billion yen in 2020. This corresponds to about €5.8 billion. Under the slogan 'Color & Comfort,' DIC is active in three segments: Packaging & Graphic, Color & Display and Functional Products. Color & Display includes a portfolio of pigments.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-21-242

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 11:04:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 67 462 M 80 199 M 80 199 M
Net income 2021 4 065 M 4 832 M 4 832 M
Net Debt 2021 14 886 M 17 697 M 17 697 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 5,02%
Capitalization 61 382 M 73 082 M 72 971 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 110 261
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 66,83 €
Average target price 77,57 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE3.26%72 454
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.4.24%70 101
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.8.47%40 730
ROYAL DSM N.V.12.36%32 146
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG5.55%15 628
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION15.41%15 440