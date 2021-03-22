Log in
BASF : extends its commercial supplier agreement with Mercedes-Benz

03/22/2021 | 04:07am EDT
  • New agreement supports automobile maker in six countries in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region
  • Agreement follows similar pact from 2019 covering Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region

BASF has recently secured a multi-year contract with Mercedes-Benz in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region that extends its longstanding, commercially approved supplier status with the car company to Australia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. The agreement, which builds upon its success with Mercedes-Benz in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, includes its Glasurit® and R-M® premium automotive refinishing brands and RODIM® paint-related products. Efficient digital color solutions, world-class training solutions and technical support, as well as a suite of exclusively branded Vision360® advanced business management solutions designed to increase body shop performance and efficiency are also part of the agreement.

'We are both proud and excited to be able to extend our proven partnership with Mercedes-Benz to this dynamic region. Our focus on product innovation, eco-efficient solutions, digital business management solutions and training dovetails well with Mercedes-Benz's own vision of innovation and sustainability, and the agreement positions both companies well to grow together. Mercedes-Benz has also been one of our earliest test customers for our new digital solutions which has helped drive business efficiency throughout the body shop network,' said Chris Jackman, Director of Global Strategic Account Management, BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions.

As part of the complete offer to Mercedes-Benz, BASF will deliver a complete offering of digital and data solutions including its highly efficient digital color management tools, which help body shops to speed up workflows. Its digital portable spectrophotometers precisely measure the color on the car, and quickly and easily takes the painter to the desired mixing formula.

For more than 100 years, BASF's premium automotive refinishing brands support body shops with professional solutions and best-in-class quality. To meet the increasing demand from the automotive refinish industry to improve overall levels of efficiency, productivity and sustainability, BASF recently launched its eco-friendliest line automotive refinish solutions. The innovative product line further boosts body shop efficiency while reducing their environmental footprint. With the lowest VOC content and the highest eco-effectiveness ever, it revolutionizes the global premium waterborne automotive refinish market.


About BASF's Coatings division

The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. The portfolio is completed by the 'Innovation Beyond Paint' program which aims at developing new markets and businesses. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners' needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2020, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about €3.1 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination - Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

