Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/09 04:52:42 am
68.225 EUR   -0.04%
04:27aBASF  : in Japan 2020
PU
04:27aBASF  : in Korea 2020
PU
12:40aVolkswagen Signs Sustainable Lithium Mining Partnership In Chile
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF : in Japan 2020

06/09/2021 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BASF in Japan

Report 2020

Index

Index

About this report

2

BASF Group 2020 at a glance

3

The BASF Group

4

BASF in the regions

10

BASF in Asia Pacific

12

BASF in Japan

13

Major Contacts in Japan

19

Ten-Year-Summary

20

About this report

The "BASF in Japan" Report is published annually as a concise document about the performance of our ­activities across the three dimensions of sustainability - economy, environment and society - in Japan. The reporting­ period for this publication is the financial year 2020. This report also carries an overview of BASF Group along with its ­financial performance, prepared in accordance with the requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and, where applicable, the German Commercial Code as well as the German Accounting Standards (GAS). The emissions, waste, energy and water use of consolidated joint operations are included pro rata, based on our stake. The employee numbers refer to employees within the BASF Group scope of consolidation as of December­ 31, 2020.

2

BASF In Japan Report 2020

BASF Group 2020 at a glance

Segment data

Key data

Sales

million €

EBITDA before special itemsa

million €

EBITDAa

million €

EBIT before special itemsa

million €

EBITa

million €

Net income

million €

ROCE

%

Earnings per share

Total assets

million €

Investments including

acquisitionsb

million €

Employees at year-end

Personnel expenses

million €

Research and

development expenses

million €

Greenhouse gas

million metric tons

emissionsc

of CO

2

equivalents

Energy efficiency in

kilograms of sales

production processes

product/MWh

Accelerator sales

million €

Number of on-site sustainability audits of raw material suppliers

2020

2019

+/-

59,149

59,316

-0.3%

7,435

8,324

-10.7%

6,494

8,185

-20.7%

3,560

4,643

-23.3%

-191

4,201

.

-1,060

8,421

.

1.7

7.7

-

-1.15

9.17

.

80,292

86,950

-7.7%

4,869

4,097

18.8%

2020

2019

+/-

110,302

117,628

-6.2%

10,576

10,924

-3.2%

2,086

2,158

-3.3%

20.8

20.1

3.5%

540

598

-9.7%

16,740

15,017

11.5%

50

81

-38.3%

Chemicals

Million €

Sales

2020

8,071

2019

9,532

EBIT before special items

2020

445

2019

791

Materials

Million €

Sales

2020

10,736

2019

11,466

EBIT before special items

2020

835

2019

1,003

Industrial Solutions

Million €

Sales

2020

7,644

2019

8,389

EBIT before special items

2020

822

2019

820

Surface Technologies

Million €

Sales

2020

16,659

2019

13,142

EBIT before special items

2020

484

2019

722

Nutrition & Care

Million €

Sales

2020

6,019

2019

6,075

EBIT before special items

2020

773

2019

793

Agricultural Solutions

Million €

Sales

2020

7,660

2019

7,814

EBIT before special items

2020

970

2019

1,095

  1. Restated figures 2019; for more information, see basf.com/report
  2. Additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
  3. Excluding sale of energy to third parties

3

The BASF Group

The BASF Group

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 110,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is divided into the Chemicals, Ma- terials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions segments.

Organization of the BASF Group

We have 11 divisions grouped into six segments: Chemicals: Petrochemicals, Intermediates

Materials: Performance Materials, Monomers Industrial Solutions: Dispersions & Pigments, Performance Chemicals

  Surface Technologies: Catalysts, Coatings

Nutrition & Care: Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health

  Agricultural Solutions: Agricultural Solutions

We take a differentiated approach to steering our businesses according to market-specific requirements and the competitive environment. We provide a high level of transparency around the results of our segments and show the importance of the Verbund and value chains to our business success. BASF aims to differentiate­ its businesses from their competitors and establish a high-performance organization to enable BASF to be successful in an increasingly competitive market environment.

In line with BASF's corporate strategy, the operating divisions, service units, the regions and a Corporate Center have formed the cornerstones of the BASF organization since January 1, 2020. We have streamlined our administration, sharpened the roles of services and regions, and simplified procedures and processes. These organizational changes have created the conditions for greater customer proximity, increased competitiveness and profitable growth.

Our divisions bear operational responsibility here and are organized according to sectors or products. They manage our 52 global and regional business units and develop strategies for the 75 strategic business units.

The regional and country units represent BASF locally and support the growth of business units with local proximity to customers. For financial reporting purposes, we organize the regional divisions into four regions: Europe; North America; Asia Pacific; South America / Africa / Middle East.

Together with the development units in our operating divisions, the three global research divisions - Process Research & Chemical Engi- neering, Advanced Materials & Systems Research and Bioscience Research - safeguard our innovative capacity and competitiveness.

Five service units provide competitive services for the operating divisions and sites: Global Engineering Services; Global Digital Ser- vices; Global Procurement; European Site & Verbund Management; Global Business Services (finance; human resources; environmental protection, health and safety; intellectual property; communications; procurement, supply chain and inhouse consulting services).

Following the bundling of services and resources and the implementation of a wide-ranging digitalization strategy, the number of employees in the Global Business Services unit worldwide will decline by up to 2,000 (from 8,000 currently) by the end of 2022. From 2023 onward, the division expects to achieve annual cost savings of over €200 million.

The Corporate Center units support the Board of Executive Directors in steering the company as a whole. These include central tasks from the following areas: strategy; finance; law, compliance and tax; environmental protection, health and safety; human resources; communications; investor relations and internal audit.

The ongoing Excellence Program is expected to contribute €2 billion to EBITDA annually from the end of 2021 onward compared with baseline 2018, including from the reduction of around 6,000 positions worldwide until the end of 2021. This decrease results from the organizational simplification and from efficiency gains in admin- istration, the service units and the operating divisions. In addition, central, functional and regional structures are being streamlined in connection with portfolio changes.

To increase reporting transparency, the figures for investments accounted for using the equity method were restated in the first quarter of 2020. Some investments are not an integral part of the BASF Group. These include, in particular, the shares in Wintershall Dea GmbH, Kassel/Hamburg, Germany, and Solenis UK International Ltd., London, United Kingdom. Since the first quarter of 2020, these have been classified as purely financial investments and reported separately from the shareholdings that are integral to the main business activities of the BASF Group. One material equity- accounted interest that has been classified as integral is BASF-YPC Company Ltd., Nanjing, China. Income from non-integral companies accounted for using the equity method is no longer presented in the BASF Group's EBIT and EBIT before special items, but under net income from shareholdings. Due to its increased significance, this will be presented as a separate subtotal within income before income taxes and is no longer part of the financial result. Integral and non- integral investments accounted for using the equity method are also presented separately in the balance sheet. The statement of income for 2019 has been restated accordingly.

On September 30, 2020, BASF completed the divestiture of its construction chemicals business to an affiliate of Lone Star, a global private equity firm, as agreed in December 2019.1 The purchase price on a cash and debt-free basis was €3.17 billion. The Construction Chemicals division was previously reported under the Surface

1 The construction chemicals business was transferred in two steps, on September 30, 2020, and on November 30, 2020.

4

BASF In Japan Report 2020

The BASF Group

Technologies segment. The divested construction chemicals business had around 7,500 employees and operated production sites and sales offices in more than 60 countries. It generated sales of around €2.6 billion in 2019. The disposal gain and the income after taxes of the construction chemicals business until closing are presented in the income after taxes of BASF Group as a separate item ("Income after taxes from discontinued operations").

Sites and Verbund

BASF has companies in around 90 countries. We operate six Verbund sites and 241 additional production sites worldwide. Our Verbund site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, is the world's largest chemical complex owned by a single company that was developed as an integrated network. This was where the Verbund principle was originally established and continuously optimized. We then implemented it at additional sites. In 2020, we started construction of the first plants at the planned integrated Verbund site in Zhanjiang, China.

The Verbund system is one of BASF's great strengths. We add value by using our resources efficiently. The Production Verbund intelligently links production units and their energy supply so that, for example, the waste heat of one plant provides energy to others. Furthermore, one facility's by-products can serve as feedstocks else- where. This not only saves us raw materials and energy, it also avoids emissions, lowers logistics costs and leverages synergies.

We also make use of the Verbund principle for more than production, applying it for technologies, the market and digitalization as well. Expert knowledge is pooled in our global research divisions.

Procurement and sales markets

BASF supplies products and services to around 90,000 customers1 from various sectors in almost every country in the world. Our customer portfolio ranges from major global customers and small and medium-sized enterprises to end consumers.

We work with over 70,000 Tier 1 suppliers2 from different sectors worldwide. They supply us with important raw materials, chemicals, investment goods and consumables, and perform a range of services. Important raw materials (based on volume) include naphtha, liquid gas, natural gas, benzene and caustic soda.

Business and competitive environment

BASF's global presence means that it operates in the context of local, regional and global developments and a wide range of conditions. These include:

  • Global economic environment
  • Legal and political requirements (such as European Union regulations)
  • International trade agreements
  • Industry standards
  • Environmental agreements (such as the E.U. Emissions Trading System)
  • Social aspects (such as the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights)

BASF holds one of the top three market positions in around 70% of the business areas in which it is active. Our most important global competitors include Arkema, Bayer, Clariant, Corteva, Covestro, Dow, Dupont, DSM, Evonik, Huntsman, Lanxess, SABIC, Sinopec, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, Wanhua and many hundreds of local and regional competitors. We expect competitors from Asia and the Middle East in particular to gain increasing significance in the years ahead.

Corporate legal structure

As the publicly traded parent company of the BASF Group, BASF SE takes a central position: Directly or indirectly, it holds the shares in the companies belonging to the BASF Group, and is also one of the largest operating companies. The majority of Group companies cover a broad spectrum of our business. In the BASF Group Consolidated Financial Statements, 273 companies including BASF SE are fully consolidated. We consolidate nine joint operations on a proportional basis, and account for 25 companies using the equity method.

  1. The number of customers refers to all external companies (sold-to parties) that had contracts with the BASF Group in the business year concerned under which sales were generated.
  2. BASF considers all direct suppliers of the BASF Group in the business year concerned as Tier 1 suppliers. These are suppliers that provide us with raw materials, investment goods, consumables and services. Suppliers can be natural persons, companies or legal persons under public law.

BASF In Japan Report 2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 08:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BASF SE
04:27aBASF  : in Japan 2020
PU
04:27aBASF  : in Korea 2020
PU
12:40aVolkswagen Signs Sustainable Lithium Mining Partnership In Chile
MT
06/08Major Companies Form Partnership Seeking Sustainable Lithium Sourcing
MT
06/08BASF  : JP Morgan European Materials Conference
PU
06/08BASF  : Companies start partnership for sustainable Lithium mining in Chile
PU
06/08REFILE-TIMELINE-NORD STREAM 2 : the difficult birth of Russia's gas link to Germ..
RE
06/08BASF  : Factbook
PU
06/07BASF  : introduces Ideltis™ as seed brand name for its future hybrid wheat
PU
06/07BAYER  : Switzerland to Hold Referendum on Proposed Artificial Pesticide Ban
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 67 663 M 82 400 M 82 400 M
Net income 2021 3 742 M 4 557 M 4 557 M
Net Debt 2021 14 827 M 18 057 M 18 057 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 4,98%
Capitalization 62 686 M 76 344 M 76 339 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 110 261
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 77,48 €
Last Close Price 68,25 €
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial & Digital Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Anke Schäferkordt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE5.45%76 344
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.7.43%72 154
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.19.32%45 152
ROYAL DSM N.V.8.20%31 849
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG8.40%16 413
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION20.48%16 163