BASF : in Korea 2020

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BASF in Korea Report 2020 Cover photo: A technical engineer at BASF Electronic Materials R&D Center in Asia Pacific located in Suwon, Korea, inspecting semiconductor materials On this page: Yeosu site engineer team conducting regular safety inspection About this report Index About this report 3 BASF Group 2020 at a glance 4 Welcome Letter from the Representative Director 5 BASF in Korea - Executive Committee 6 BASF Group 8 BASF in the regions 14 BASF in Asia Paciﬁc 16 BASF in Korea 18 Key Data of BASF in Korea 23 Ten-Year-Summary 24 Further information 25 About this report The "BASF in Korea - Report" is published annually as a concise document about the performance of our activities across the three dimensions of sustainability - economy, environment, and society - in Korea. The reporting period for this publication is the financial year 2020. This report also carries an overview of BASF Group along with its financial performance, prepared in accordance with the requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and, where applicable, the German Commercial Code as well as the German Accounting Standards (GAS). The emissions, waste, energy and water use of fully consolidated joint ventures are reported on a proportional basis, while those accounted according to the equity method are not included. However, work-related accidents at all sites of BASF Group and its subsidiaries as well as joint operations and joint ventures in which we have sufficient authority in terms of safety management, are compiled regardless of our stake, and reported in full. The employee numbers refer to employees within the BASF Group scope of consolidation as of December 31, 2020. 2 BASF In Korea Report 2020 3 BASF Group 2020 at a glance BASF Group 2020 at a glance Segment data Welcome Letter from the Representative Director Welcome Letter from the Representative Director Key data Sales million € EBITDA before special itemsa million € EBITDAa million € EBIT before special itemsa million € EBITa million € Net income million € ROCE % Earnings per share € Total assets million € Investments including acquisitionsb million € Employees at year-end Personnel expenses million € Research and development expenses million € Greenhouse gas million metric tons emissionsc of CO 2 equivalents Energy efﬁciency in kilograms of sales production processes product/MWh Accelerator sales million € Number of on-site sustainability audits of raw material suppliers 2020 2019 +/- 59,149 59,316 - 0.3% 7,435 8,324 -10.7% 6,494 8,185 -20.7% 3,560 4,643 -23.3% -191 4,201 . -1,060 8,421 . 1.7 7.7 - -1.15 9.17 . 80,292 86,950 -7.7% 4,869 4,097 18.8% 2020 2019 +/- 110,302 117,628 - 6.2% 10,576 10,924 -3.2% 2,086 2,158 -3.3% 20.8 20.1 3.5% 540 598 -9.7% 16,740 15,017 11.5% 50 81 -38.3% Chemicals Million € Sales 2020 8,071 2019 9,532 EBIT before special items 2020 445 2019 791 Materials Million € Sales 2020 10,736 2019 11,466 EBIT before special items 2020 835 2019 1,003 Industrial Solutions Million € Sales 2020 7,644 2019 8,389 EBIT before special items 2020 822 2019 820 Surface Technologies Million € Sales 2020 16,659 2019 13,142 EBIT before special items 2020 484 2019 722 Nutrition & Care Million € Sales 2020 6,019 2019 6,075 EBIT before special items 2020 773 2019 793 Agricultural Solutions Million € Sales 2020 7,660 2019 7,814 EBIT before special items 2020 970 2019 1,095 It is my pleasure to share BASF's performance in 2020 with you all who have shown great affection and support for us. 2020 was a year full of rapid changes and global challenges due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. Despite uncertainties in the business environment - including the global economic slowdown, interruptions in import and export, and climate change - everyone at BASF put in their best efforts to achieve solid performance by leveraging this crisis as a catalyst for change. As a result, BASF was able to overcome the difﬁculties of the ﬁrst half of 2020, and increase year-on-year sales for all regions and business divisions in the fourth quarter. There is no doubt that this was a result of BASF's comprehensive performance by securing high value-added product lines and an optimized portfolio. Speciﬁcally, Materials, Chemicals and Industrial Solutions segments yielded high proﬁt, while growth in Surface Technologies, Agricultural Solutions, and Materials as well as portfolio adjustments based on the acquisition of Solvay's polyamide business contributed to the positive performance. In addition to this, BASF ceaselessly strived to offer innovative products and cutting-edge material solutions to to become a more customer centric company in 2020. In Korea, the Engineering Plastic Innovation Center (EPIC) Korea and the Onsan site - which became a part of BASF through the acquisition of Solvay's polyamide business were converged to provide customers in Korea and the Asia-Paciﬁc region with advanced engineering plastic solutions. women leadership. Through such initiatives, BASF Korea aims to become a desirable workplace where employees are valued while contributing to society. We at BASF are doing our best for the safety of employees, partners and local communities with a policy that puts the health and safety of people above all else. As a result, Ulsan site achieved zero-lost time injuries for 20 years in a row as of June 2020, demonstrating its thorough safety management. BASF Korea has also been proceeding a variety of social contribution programs to help the development of local communities which serve as a basis for the continued growth of BASF Korea. For the last 18 years BASF has been implementing the Kids' Lab program, a global chemistry experiment class for kids, at various locations including Ul- san, Yeosu, and Suwon where BASF sites and R&D centers are locat- ed. Last year, amid coronavirus pandemic, BASF developed science experiment kits and online education programs to assist remote science education for elementary school children and donated them to Ulsan, Yeosu and Daejeon. In March 2021, BASF has announced an ambitious new target for achieving climate neutrality by 2050 based on its low-emission and CO2-free technologies in order to address the biggest challenges of the 21st century: climate change. As such, we set an example as a leading global chemical company and continue to pursue organic growth with our customers, partners, and employees to keep our commitment to "create chemistry for a sustainable future." Thank you for your much expectations and support. Restated ﬁgures 2020; for more information, see basf.com/report Additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Excluding sale of energy to third parties BASF's corporate purpose is to create a sustainable future. Likewise, BASF Korea is continually communicating with customers, providing them with innovative and sustainable solutions, as well as internally solidifying its foundation by promoting diversiﬁcation and restructuring the company in a more efﬁcient manner for growth. Notably, under the goal of increasing the proportion of female leadership positions in the group to 30% by 2030, BASF is conducting the WIB (Women in BASF) initiative which BASF Korea is also actively partaking in to promote Dr. David Im Representative Director of BASF Company Ltd. 4 BASF In Korea Report 2020 5 BASF in Korea - Executive Committee BASF in Korea - Executive Committee " Ensuring sustainability with Chemistry, We will reshape as 'New BASF' in Korea to get closer to the customers." David(YoonSoon) Im Representative Director of BASF Company Ltd. In BASF we use the expertise and experience of our service units to create a highly valuable contribution for our customers and a sustainable future" Mark Bueltel-Herz Vice President, Business Services Korea, CFO " As the frontrunner in sustainability we will support our customers in a rapidly changing environment through our corporate initiatives as well as local offerings and innovative products." Dr. Dschun Song Vice President, Business Management Specialties BASF in Korea - Executive Committee " BASF is steering its global Semiconductor Materials Business out of Korea - the cutting edge of the electronic industry. I am proud to be part of it! " Jens Liebermann Vice President, Global Semiconductors Materials Business Sustainability is at the core of what we do, a driver for growth as well as an element of our risk management. This year, with the enhanced Polyamide portfolio,

we will make even more firm base line of sustainable development." Byoung Yeon Kim Vice President, Technology & Operation Monomers Asia Pacific " Our employees make a significant contribution to BASF's long-term success." Sam Lyul Kwon Head of HR and Administration Korea 6 BASF In Korea Report 2020 BASF In Korea Report 2020 7 The BASF Group The BASF Group The BASF Group At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 110,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is divided into the Chemicals, Ma- terials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions segments. Organization of the BASF Group We have 11 divisions grouped into six segments: Chemicals: Petrochemicals, Intermediates Materials: Performance Materials, Monomers Industrial Solutions: Dispersions & Pigments, Performance Chemicals Surface Technologies: Catalysts, Coatings Nutrition & Care: Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health Agricultural Solutions: Agricultural Solutions We take a differentiated approach to steering our businesses according to market-specific requirements and the competitive environment. We provide a high level of transparency around the results of our segments and show the importance of the Verbund and value chains to our business success. BASF aims to differentiate its businesses from their competitors and establish a high-performance organization to enable BASF to be successful in an increasingly competitive market environment. In line with BASF's corporate strategy, the operating divisions, service units, the regions and a Corporate Center have formed the cornerstones of the BASF organization since January 1, 2020. We have streamlined our administration, sharpened the roles of services and regions, and simplified procedures and processes. These organizational changes have created the conditions for greater customer proximity, increased competitiveness and profitable growth. Our divisions bear operational responsibility here and are organized according to sectors or products. They manage our 52 global and regional business units and develop strategies for the 75 strategic business units. The regional and country units represent BASF locally and support the growth of business units with local proximity to customers. For financial reporting purposes, we organize the regional divisions into four regions: Europe; North America; Asia Pacific; South America / Africa / Middle East. Together with the development units in our operating divisions, the three global research divisions - Process Research & Chemical Engi- neering, Advanced Materials & Systems Research and Bioscience Research - safeguard our innovative capacity and competitiveness. Five service units provide competitive services for the operating divisions and sites: Global Engineering Services; Global Digital Ser- vices; Global Procurement; European Site & Verbund Management; Global Business Services (finance; human resources; environmental protection, health and safety; intellectual property; communications; procurement, supply chain and inhouse consulting services). Following the bundling of services and resources and the implementation of a wide-ranging digitalization strategy, the number of employees in the Global Business Services unit worldwide will decline by up to 2,000 (from 8,000 currently) by the end of 2022. From 2023 onward, the division expects to achieve annual cost savings of over €200 million. The Corporate Center units support the Board of Executive Directors in steering the company as a whole. These include central tasks from the following areas: strategy; finance; law, compliance and tax; environmental protection, health and safety; human resources; communications; investor relations and internal audit. The ongoing Excellence Program is expected to contribute €2 billion to EBITDA annually from the end of 2021 onward compared with baseline 2018, including from the reduction of around 6,000 positions worldwide until the end of 2021. This decrease results from the organizational simplification and from efficiency gains in admin- istration, the service units and the operating divisions. In addition, central, functional and regional structures are being streamlined in connection with portfolio changes. To increase reporting transparency, the figures for investments accounted for using the equity method were restated in the first quarter of 2020. Some investments are not an integral part of the BASF Group. These include, in particular, the shares in Wintershall Dea GmbH, Kassel/Hamburg, Germany, and Solenis UK International Ltd., London, United Kingdom. Since the first quarter of 2020, these have been classified as purely financial investments and reported separately from the shareholdings that are integral to the main business activities of the BASF Group. One material equity- accounted interest that has been classified as integral is BASF-YPC Company Ltd., Nanjing, China. Income from non-integral companies accounted for using the equity method is no longer presented in the BASF Group's EBIT and EBIT before special items, but under net income from shareholdings. Due to its increased significance, this will be presented as a separate subtotal within income before income taxes and is no longer part of the financial result. Integral and non- integral investments accounted for using the equity method are also presented separately in the balance sheet. The statement of income for 2019 has been restated accordingly. On September 30, 2020, BASF completed the divestiture of its construction chemicals business to an affiliate of Lone Star, a global private equity firm, as agreed in December 2019.1 The purchase price on a cash and debt-free basis was €3.17 billion. The Construction Chemicals division was previously reported under the Surface Technologies segment. The divested construction chemicals business had around 7,500 employees and operated production sites and sales offices in more than 60 countries. It generated sales of around €2.6 billion in 2019. The disposal gain and the income after taxes of the construction chemicals business until closing are presented in the income after taxes of BASF Group as a separate item ("Income after taxes from discontinued operations"). Sites and Verbund BASF has companies in around 90 countries. We operate six Verbund sites and 241 additional production sites worldwide. Our Verbund site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, is the world's largest chemical complex owned by a single company that was developed as an integrated network. This was where the Verbund principle was originally established and continuously optimized. We then implemented it at additional sites. In 2020, we started construction of the first plants at the planned integrated Verbund site in Zhanjiang, China. The Verbund system is one of BASF's great strengths. We add value by using our resources efficiently. The Production Verbund intelligently links production units and their energy supply so that, for example, the waste heat of one plant provides energy to others. Furthermore, one facility's by-products can serve as feedstocks else- where. This not only saves us raw materials and energy, it also avoids emissions, lowers logistics costs and leverages synergies. We also make use of the Verbund principle for more than production, applying it for technologies, the market and digitalization as well. Expert knowledge is pooled in our global research divisions. Procurement and sales markets BASF supplies products and services to around 90,000 customers1 from various sectors in almost every country in the world. Our customer portfolio ranges from major global customers and small and medium-sized enterprises to end consumers. We work with over 70,000 Tier 1 suppliers2 from different sectors worldwide. They supply us with important raw materials, chemicals, investment goods and consumables, and perform a range of services. Important raw materials (based on volume) include naphtha, liquid gas, natural gas, benzene and caustic soda. Business and competitive environment BASF's global presence means that it operates in the context of local, regional and global developments and a wide range of conditions. These include: Global economic environment

Legal and political requirements (such as European Union regulations)

International trade agreements Industry standards

Environmental agreements (such as the E.U. Emissions Trading System)

Social aspects (such as the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights) BASF holds one of the top three market positions in around 70% of the business areas in which it is active. Our most important global competitors include Arkema, Bayer, Clariant, Corteva, Covestro, Dow, Dupont, DSM, Evonik, Huntsman, Lanxess, SABIC, Sinopec, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, Wanhua and many hundreds of local and regional competitors. We expect competitors from Asia and the Middle East in particular to gain increasing significance in the years ahead. Corporate legal structure As the publicly traded parent company of the BASF Group, BASF SE takes a central position: Directly or indirectly, it holds the shares in the companies belonging to the BASF Group, and is also one of the largest operating companies. The majority of Group companies cover a broad spectrum of our business. In the BASF Group Consolidated Financial Statements, 273 companies including BASF SE are fully consolidated. We consolidate nine joint operations on a proportional basis, and account for 25 companies using the equity method. 1 The construction chemicals business was transferred in two steps, on September 30, 2020, and on November 30, 2020. The number of customers refers to all external companies (sold-to parties) that had contracts with the BASF Group in the business year concerned under which sales were generated. BASF considers all direct suppliers of the BASF Group in the business year concerned as Tier 1 suppliers. These are suppliers that provide us with raw materials, investment goods, consumables and services. Suppliers can be natural persons, companies or legal persons under public law. 8 BASF In Korea Report 2020 BASF In Korea Report 2020 9 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

