BASF : in Korea 2020

A technical engineer at BASF Electronic Materials R&D Center in Asia Pacific located in Suwon, Korea, inspecting semiconductor materials
Yeosu site engineer team conducting regular safety inspection
Index
3
BASF Group 2020 at a glance
4
Welcome Letter from the Representative Director
5
BASF in Korea - Executive Committee
6
BASF Group
8
BASF in the regions
14
BASF in Asia Paciﬁc
16
BASF in Korea
18
Key Data of BASF in Korea
23
Ten-Year-Summary
24
Further information
25
The "BASF in Korea - Report" is published annually as a concise document about the performance of our activities across the three dimensions of sustainability - economy, environment, and society - in Korea. The reporting period for this publication is the financial year 2020. This report also carries an overview of BASF Group along with its financial performance, prepared in accordance with the requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and, where applicable, the German Commercial Code as well as the German Accounting Standards (GAS). The emissions, waste, energy and water use of fully consolidated joint ventures are reported on a proportional basis, while those accounted according to the equity method are not included. However, work-related accidents at all sites of BASF Group and its subsidiaries as well as joint operations and joint ventures in which we have sufficient authority in terms of safety management, are compiled regardless of our stake, and reported in full. The employee numbers refer to employees within the BASF Group scope of consolidation as of December 31, 2020.
2
BASF In Korea Report 2020
3
BASF Group 2020 at a glance
BASF Group 2020 at a glance
Segment data
Welcome Letter from the Representative Director
Welcome
Letter from the Representative Director
Key data
Sales
million €
EBITDA before special itemsa
million €
EBITDAa
million €
EBIT before special itemsa
million €
EBITa
million €
Net income
million €
ROCE
%
Earnings per share
€
Total assets
million €
Investments including
acquisitionsb
million €
Employees at year-end
Personnel expenses
million €
Research and
development expenses
million €
Greenhouse gas
million metric tons
emissionsc
of CO
2
equivalents
Energy efﬁciency in
kilograms of sales
production processes
product/MWh
Accelerator sales
million €
Number of on-site sustainability audits of raw material suppliers
2020
2019
+/-
59,149
59,316
- 0.3%
7,435
8,324
-10.7%
6,494
8,185
-20.7%
3,560
4,643
-23.3%
-191
4,201
.
-1,060
8,421
.
1.7
7.7
-
-1.15
9.17
.
80,292
86,950
-7.7%
4,869
4,097
18.8%
2020
2019
+/-
110,302
117,628
- 6.2%
10,576
10,924
-3.2%
2,086
2,158
-3.3%
20.8
20.1
3.5%
540
598
-9.7%
16,740
15,017
11.5%
50
81
-38.3%
Chemicals
Million €
Sales
2020
8,071
2019
9,532
EBIT before special items
2020
445
2019
791
Materials
Million €
Sales
2020
10,736
2019
11,466
EBIT before special items
2020
835
2019
1,003
Industrial Solutions
Million €
Sales
2020
7,644
2019
8,389
EBIT before special items
2020
822
2019
820
Surface Technologies
Million €
Sales
2020
16,659
2019
13,142
EBIT before special items
2020
484
2019
722
Nutrition & Care
Million €
Sales
2020
6,019
2019
6,075
EBIT before special items
2020
773
2019
793
Agricultural Solutions
Million €
Sales
2020
7,660
2019
7,814
EBIT before special items
2020
970
2019
1,095
It is my pleasure to share BASF's performance in 2020 with you all who have shown great affection and support for us.
2020 was a year full of rapid changes and global challenges due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. Despite uncertainties in the business environment - including the global economic slowdown, interruptions in import and export, and climate change - everyone at BASF put in their best efforts to achieve solid performance by leveraging this crisis as a catalyst for change.
As a result, BASF was able to overcome the difﬁculties of the ﬁrst half of 2020, and increase year-on-year sales for all regions and business divisions in the fourth quarter. There is no doubt that this was a result of BASF's comprehensive performance by securing high value-added product lines and an optimized portfolio. Speciﬁcally, Materials, Chemicals and Industrial Solutions segments yielded high proﬁt, while growth in Surface Technologies, Agricultural Solutions, and Materials as well as portfolio adjustments based on the acquisition of Solvay's polyamide business contributed to the positive performance.
In addition to this, BASF ceaselessly strived to offer innovative products and cutting-edge material solutions to to become a more customer centric company in 2020. In Korea, the Engineering Plastic Innovation Center (EPIC) Korea and the Onsan site - which became a part of BASF through the acquisition of Solvay's polyamide business
were converged to provide customers in Korea and the Asia-Paciﬁc region with advanced engineering plastic solutions.
women leadership. Through such initiatives, BASF Korea aims to become a desirable workplace where employees are valued while contributing to society. We at BASF are doing our best for the safety of employees, partners and local communities with a policy that puts the health and safety of people above all else. As a result, Ulsan site achieved zero-lost time injuries for 20 years in a row as of June 2020, demonstrating its thorough safety management.
BASF Korea has also been proceeding a variety of social contribution programs to help the development of local communities which serve as a basis for the continued growth of BASF Korea. For the last 18 years BASF has been implementing the Kids' Lab program, a global chemistry experiment class for kids, at various locations including Ul- san, Yeosu, and Suwon where BASF sites and R&D centers are locat- ed. Last year, amid coronavirus pandemic, BASF developed science experiment kits and online education programs to assist remote science education for elementary school children and donated them to Ulsan, Yeosu and Daejeon.
In March 2021, BASF has announced an ambitious new target for achieving climate neutrality by 2050 based on its low-emission and CO2-free technologies in order to address the biggest challenges of the 21st century: climate change. As such, we set an example as a leading global chemical company and continue to pursue organic growth with our customers, partners, and employees to keep our commitment to "create chemistry for a sustainable future." Thank you for your much expectations and support.
Restated ﬁgures 2020; for more information, see basf.com/report
Additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
Excluding sale of energy to third parties
BASF's corporate purpose is to create a sustainable future. Likewise, BASF Korea is continually communicating with customers, providing them with innovative and sustainable solutions, as well as internally solidifying its foundation by promoting diversiﬁcation and restructuring the company in a more efﬁcient manner for growth. Notably, under the goal of increasing the proportion of female leadership positions in the group to 30% by 2030, BASF is conducting the WIB (Women in BASF) initiative which BASF Korea is also actively partaking in to promote
Dr. David Im
Representative Director of BASF Company Ltd.
4
BASF In Korea Report 2020
5
BASF in Korea - Executive Committee
BASF in Korea - Executive Committee
" Ensuring sustainability with Chemistry, We will reshape as 'New BASF' in Korea to get closer to the customers."
David(YoonSoon) Im
Representative Director of BASF Company Ltd.
In BASF we use the expertise and experience of our service
units to create a highly valuable contribution for our customers and a sustainable future"
Mark Bueltel-Herz
Vice President, Business Services Korea, CFO
" As the frontrunner in sustainability
we will support our customers in a rapidly changing environment through our corporate initiatives as well as local offerings and innovative products."
Dr. Dschun Song
Vice President, Business Management Specialties
BASF in Korea - Executive Committee
" BASF is steering its global Semiconductor Materials Business out of Korea - the cutting edge of the electronic industry.
I am proud to be part of it! "
Jens Liebermann
Vice President, Global Semiconductors Materials Business
Sustainability is at the core of what we do, a driver for growth as well as an element of our risk management. This year, with the enhanced Polyamide portfolio,
we will make even more firm base line of sustainable development."
Byoung Yeon Kim
Vice President, Technology & Operation Monomers Asia Pacific
" Our employees
make a significant contribution to BASF's long-term success."
Sam Lyul Kwon
Head of HR and Administration Korea
6
BASF In Korea Report 2020
BASF In Korea Report 2020
7
The BASF Group
The BASF Group
The BASF Group
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 110,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is divided into the Chemicals, Ma- terials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions segments.
Organization of the BASF Group
We have 11 divisions grouped into six segments:
Chemicals: Petrochemicals, Intermediates
Materials: Performance Materials, Monomers
Industrial Solutions: Dispersions & Pigments,
Performance Chemicals
Surface Technologies: Catalysts, Coatings
Nutrition & Care: Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health
Agricultural Solutions: Agricultural Solutions
We take a differentiated approach to steering our businesses according to market-specific requirements and the competitive environment. We provide a high level of transparency around the results of our segments and show the importance of the Verbund and value chains to our business success. BASF aims to differentiate its businesses from their competitors and establish a high-performance organization to enable BASF to be successful in an increasingly competitive market environment.
In line with BASF's corporate strategy, the operating divisions, service units, the regions and a Corporate Center have formed the cornerstones of the BASF organization since January 1, 2020. We have streamlined our administration, sharpened the roles of services and regions, and simplified procedures and processes. These organizational changes have created the conditions for greater customer proximity, increased competitiveness and profitable growth.
Our divisions bear operational responsibility here and are organized according to sectors or products. They manage our 52 global and regional business units and develop strategies for the 75 strategic business units.
The regional and country units represent BASF locally and support the growth of business units with local proximity to customers. For financial reporting purposes, we organize the regional divisions into four regions: Europe; North America; Asia Pacific; South America / Africa / Middle East.
Together with the development units in our operating divisions, the three global research divisions - Process Research & Chemical Engi- neering, Advanced Materials & Systems Research and Bioscience Research - safeguard our innovative capacity and competitiveness.
Five service units provide competitive services for the operating divisions and sites: Global Engineering Services; Global Digital Ser- vices; Global Procurement; European Site & Verbund Management; Global Business Services (finance; human resources; environmental protection, health and safety; intellectual property; communications; procurement, supply chain and inhouse consulting services).
Following the bundling of services and resources and the implementation of a wide-ranging digitalization strategy, the number of employees in the Global Business Services unit worldwide will decline by up to 2,000 (from 8,000 currently) by the end of 2022. From 2023 onward, the division expects to achieve annual cost savings of over €200 million.
The Corporate Center units support the Board of Executive Directors in steering the company as a whole. These include central tasks from the following areas: strategy; finance; law, compliance and tax; environmental protection, health and safety; human resources; communications; investor relations and internal audit.
The ongoing Excellence Program is expected to contribute €2 billion to EBITDA annually from the end of 2021 onward compared with baseline 2018, including from the reduction of around 6,000 positions worldwide until the end of 2021. This decrease results from the organizational simplification and from efficiency gains in admin- istration, the service units and the operating divisions. In addition, central, functional and regional structures are being streamlined in connection with portfolio changes.
To increase reporting transparency, the figures for investments accounted for using the equity method were restated in the first quarter of 2020. Some investments are not an integral part of the BASF Group. These include, in particular, the shares in Wintershall Dea GmbH, Kassel/Hamburg, Germany, and Solenis UK International Ltd., London, United Kingdom. Since the first quarter of 2020, these have been classified as purely financial investments and reported separately from the shareholdings that are integral to the main business activities of the BASF Group. One material equity- accounted interest that has been classified as integral is BASF-YPC Company Ltd., Nanjing, China. Income from non-integral companies accounted for using the equity method is no longer presented in the BASF Group's EBIT and EBIT before special items, but under net income from shareholdings. Due to its increased significance, this will be presented as a separate subtotal within income before income taxes and is no longer part of the financial result. Integral and non- integral investments accounted for using the equity method are also presented separately in the balance sheet. The statement of income for 2019 has been restated accordingly.
On September 30, 2020, BASF completed the divestiture of its construction chemicals business to an affiliate of Lone Star, a global private equity firm, as agreed in December 2019.1 The purchase price on a cash and debt-free basis was €3.17 billion. The Construction Chemicals division was previously reported under the Surface
Technologies segment. The divested construction chemicals business had around 7,500 employees and operated production sites and sales offices in more than 60 countries. It generated sales of around €2.6 billion in 2019. The disposal gain and the income after taxes of the construction chemicals business until closing are presented in the income after taxes of BASF Group as a separate item ("Income after taxes from discontinued operations").
Sites and Verbund
BASF has companies in around 90 countries. We operate six Verbund sites and 241 additional production sites worldwide. Our Verbund site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, is the world's largest chemical complex owned by a single company that was developed as an integrated network. This was where the Verbund principle was originally established and continuously optimized. We then implemented it at additional sites. In 2020, we started construction of the first plants at the planned integrated Verbund site in Zhanjiang, China.
The Verbund system is one of BASF's great strengths. We add value by using our resources efficiently. The Production Verbund intelligently links production units and their energy supply so that, for example, the waste heat of one plant provides energy to others. Furthermore, one facility's by-products can serve as feedstocks else- where. This not only saves us raw materials and energy, it also avoids emissions, lowers logistics costs and leverages synergies.
We also make use of the Verbund principle for more than production, applying it for technologies, the market and digitalization as well. Expert knowledge is pooled in our global research divisions.
Procurement and sales markets
BASF supplies products and services to around 90,000 customers1 from various sectors in almost every country in the world. Our customer portfolio ranges from major global customers and small and medium-sized enterprises to end consumers.
We work with over 70,000 Tier 1 suppliers2 from different sectors worldwide. They supply us with important raw materials, chemicals, investment goods and consumables, and perform a range of services. Important raw materials (based on volume) include naphtha, liquid gas, natural gas, benzene and caustic soda.
Business and competitive environment
BASF's global presence means that it operates in the context of local, regional and global developments and a wide range of conditions. These include:
Global economic environment
Legal and political requirements (such as European Union regulations)
International trade agreements
Industry standards
Environmental agreements (such as the E.U. Emissions Trading System)
Social aspects (such as the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights)
BASF holds one of the top three market positions in around 70% of the business areas in which it is active. Our most important global competitors include Arkema, Bayer, Clariant, Corteva, Covestro, Dow, Dupont, DSM, Evonik, Huntsman, Lanxess, SABIC, Sinopec, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, Wanhua and many hundreds of local and regional competitors. We expect competitors from Asia and the Middle East in particular to gain increasing significance in the years ahead.
Corporate legal structure
As the publicly traded parent company of the BASF Group, BASF SE takes a central position: Directly or indirectly, it holds the shares in the companies belonging to the BASF Group, and is also one of the largest operating companies. The majority of Group companies cover a broad spectrum of our business. In the BASF Group Consolidated Financial Statements, 273 companies including BASF SE are fully consolidated. We consolidate nine joint operations on a proportional basis, and account for 25 companies using the equity method.
1 The construction chemicals business was transferred in two steps, on September 30, 2020, and on November 30, 2020.
The number of customers refers to all external companies (sold-to parties) that had contracts with the BASF Group in the business year concerned under which sales were generated.
BASF considers all direct suppliers of the BASF Group in the business year concerned as Tier 1 suppliers. These are suppliers that provide us with raw materials, investment goods, consumables and services. Suppliers can be natural persons, companies or legal persons under public law.
8
BASF In Korea Report 2020
BASF In Korea Report 2020
9
