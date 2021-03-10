BASF : marks 15th anniversary of Deoxo™ converter helping airlines to improve passenger safety and comfort

Deoxo is the only converter removing both harmful ozone and odor causing Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC)

BASF celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Deoxo converter helping airlines remove harmful ozone and VOCs from cabin air and to improve passenger safety and comfort during air travel. Since its introduction, Deoxo has been proven on numerous platforms including Airbus A320, across thousands of aircrafts, over millions of flight hours, and remains the only converter in commercial service that can remove both harmful ozone and odor causing VOCs from aircraft cabin air. The dual effectiveness of Deoxo can be used by airlines to attract health-conscious customers.

Odor causing VOCs such as jet fuel smell and odorous organic acids can enter the cabin through the bleed air system from exhaust fumes, engine oil and hydraulic leaks, as well as de-icing fluid ingestion. These odors can result in crew and passenger discomfort or even aircraft diversions and delays. Deoxo effectively removes those odors.

The air at high altitude also contains significant levels of ozone, which can enter the cabin through air conditioning ducts if left untreated. Ozone exposure is known to cause adverse health effects including headaches, fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pains, coughing, and irritation of the eyes, nose or throat. Deoxo removes this harmful ozone from cabin air.

BASF's dual ozone/VOC converter can be added as an option on new airplanes or as a retrofit on airplanes in service that do not have an ozone converter or as an upgrade from an existing ozone-only converter.

'BASF is the leading supplier of ozone/VOC and ozone removal systems for aircraft OEMs. We are proud to celebrate 15 years on the market and are convinced that even more airlines and passengers could benefit from using Deoxo,' says Detlef Ruff, Senior Vice President, Process Catalysts at BASF.

