BASF : marks 15th anniversary of Deoxo™ converter helping airlines to improve passenger safety and comfort

03/10/2021 | 07:05am EST
  • Deoxo is the only converter removing both harmful ozone and odor causing Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC)
  • Increases passenger and crew comfort levels during air travel
  • Sustainability benefits include positive health and safety impact

BASF celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Deoxo converter helping airlines remove harmful ozone and VOCs from cabin air and to improve passenger safety and comfort during air travel. Since its introduction, Deoxo has been proven on numerous platforms including Airbus A320, across thousands of aircrafts, over millions of flight hours, and remains the only converter in commercial service that can remove both harmful ozone and odor causing VOCs from aircraft cabin air. The dual effectiveness of Deoxo can be used by airlines to attract health-conscious customers.

Odor causing VOCs such as jet fuel smell and odorous organic acids can enter the cabin through the bleed air system from exhaust fumes, engine oil and hydraulic leaks, as well as de-icing fluid ingestion. These odors can result in crew and passenger discomfort or even aircraft diversions and delays. Deoxo effectively removes those odors.

The air at high altitude also contains significant levels of ozone, which can enter the cabin through air conditioning ducts if left untreated. Ozone exposure is known to cause adverse health effects including headaches, fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pains, coughing, and irritation of the eyes, nose or throat. Deoxo removes this harmful ozone from cabin air.

BASF's dual ozone/VOC converter can be added as an option on new airplanes or as a retrofit on airplanes in service that do not have an ozone converter or as an upgrade from an existing ozone-only converter.

'BASF is the leading supplier of ozone/VOC and ozone removal systems for aircraft OEMs. We are proud to celebrate 15 years on the market and are convinced that even more airlines and passengers could benefit from using Deoxo,' says Detlef Ruff, Senior Vice President, Process Catalysts at BASF.

Deoxo is a trademark of BASF.

Receive up-to-date news releases from BASF via push notification on your smartphone. Register for our news service at basf.com/pushnews.

About BASF's Catalysts division

BASF's Catalysts division is the world's leading supplier of environmental and process catalysts. The group offers exceptional expertise in the development of technologies that protect the air we breathe, produce the fuels that power our world and ensure efficient production of a wide variety of chemicals, plastics and other products, including advanced battery materials. By leveraging our industry-leading R&D platforms, passion for innovation and deep knowledge of precious and base metals, BASF's Catalysts division develops unique, proprietary solutions that drive customer success. Further information on BASF's Catalysts division is available on the Internet at www.catalysts.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-21-149

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 12:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
