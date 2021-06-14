BASF : receives GMP+ and ISO 22000 certifications for its glycerin production at the Dusseldorf site

Important standards for the food and feed industry

Quality, traceability and safety along the complete production chain

BASF has obtained two new certifications for its crude glycerin production at the Dusseldorf-Holthausen site: GMP+ and ISO 22000. Both are important standards for the food and feed industry. GMP+ defines the requirements and conditions for setting up a feed safety management system to safeguard, for example, production, processing, storage and handling of feed; the ISO 22000 standard is a management system for ensuring food safety.

'Consumers want to know where their products come from and under what conditions they were manufactured. GMP+ and ISO 22000 are crucial standards to ensure quality, traceability and safety along the complete production chain and an essential requirement for our customers. With the new certifications, we offer them more flexibility when it comes to serving current market requirements and supplying food and feed processing companies with high-quality glycerin,' said Agustin Sanchez, Vice President Business Management Standard Surfactants Europe.

Crude glycerin is a by-product generated during fatty alcohol production. It can be used after further refining for different industries, such as food, personal care, and pharma. BASF mainly supplies its crude glycerin to refiners and distributors, who further process and redistribute it.

About the Care Chemicals division at BASF

The BASF division Care Chemicals offers a broad range of ingredients for personal care, hygiene, home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, and technical applications. We are the global leading supplier for the cosmetics industry as well as the detergents and cleaners industry, and support our customers with innovative and sustainable products, solutions and concepts. The division's high-performance product portfolio includes surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, chelating agents, cosmetic active ingredients and UV filters. We have production and development sites in all regions and are expanding our presence in emerging markets. Further information is available online at www.care-chemicals.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

