BASF : ups 2021 profit forecast for second time on higher prices, volumes

The chemicals group said it now expects 2021 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, to come in at between 7.0 billion and 7.5 billion euros ($8.3 billion to $8.9 billion), where it had previously predicted 5.0 billion to 5.8 billion euros.

It sees sales in a range of 74 billion to 77 billion euros this year, up from previous guidance of 68 billion to 71 billion euros.

Second-quarter EBIT jumped to 2.32 billion euros on sales of 19.75 billion euros, well above an analyst consensus of 17.16 billion, BASF said.

It marked up prices by 35%, while volumes rose 28%, more than offsetting negative currency effects of 7%.

In April, the chemicals giant surprised markets with forecast-beating first-quarter figures, passing on higher raw material costs to its industrial customers as the global economy recovered quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.

BASF shares closed 3.5% higher at 65.74 euros on Friday.

The company is due to publish detailed second-quarter figures on July 28.

($1 = 0.8427 euro)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Ludwig Burger in Berlin; Editing by Thomas Escritt and Matthew Lewis)

By Ludwig Burger and Kirsti Knolle