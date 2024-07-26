BASF: net profit down 14% in 2nd quarter
The Group reports an 18% drop in EBITDA to 1.56 billion euros, while EBIT plunged 47% to 516 million euros.
Net income came to 430 million euros, down 14%, giving EPS of 0.48 euros (-14%).
On an adjusted basis, EPS came to 0.93 euros, up 28.2%.
Against this background, BASF Group's published guidance for fiscal 2024 also remains unchanged. The Group is targeting EBITDA before exceptional items of between €8 and €8.6 billion, and free cash flow of between €0.1 and €0.6 billion.
