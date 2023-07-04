BASF achieves a cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint (PCF) of zero for acResin ® by applying its biomass balance (BMB) approach and using renewable feedstock

acResin ® ZeroPCF and LowPCF products identical in performance to their conventional counterparts

BASF certified by TÜV Rheinland Energy GmbH for its cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint

Ludwigshafen, Germany-July 4, 2023- BASF is now offering its UV acrylic hotmelt acResin®with a cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint (PCF)1of zero kg CO 2 e/kg2. The new products acResin®ZeroPCF A 260 UV, A 250 UV and A 204 UV are identical in quality and properties to their conventional counterparts. The carbon footprint of acResin®LowPCF UV 3532 has been reduced by more than 80%. The PCFs of BASF's BMB products are calculated according to the new "Together for Sustainability" (TfS) guideline and comply with ISO 14067:2018.2All of these products are manufactured at BASF's integrated production site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and sold worldwide.



The outstanding sustainability profile of acResin® is made possible by the BMB approach. This was developed for complex production systems like those found at BASF. Instead of fossil feedstock (e.g., naphtha and natural gas), equivalent quantities of certified renewable feedstock are fed into the system at an early stage of acResin® production. This has been confirmed by the independent REDcert2 and ISCC PLUS certifications3. TÜV Rheinland Energy GmbH, an independent certification body, has confirmed the PCF calculations for acResin® ZeroPCF and acResin® LowPCF. "We have reviewed the PCF calculations for acResin® ZeroPCF and acResin® LowPCF and are pleased to confirm their plausibility," says Susanne Jorre, Sustainability Expert at TÜV Rheinland Energy GmbH.

"We're especially satisfied with this accomplishment because it helps the adhesives industry cut carbon emissions while retaining the outstanding performance of acResin®," explains Prof. Dr. Thomas Schiele, Vice President Adhesives, Fiberbonding & Paper Coating Chemicals EMEA at BASF. "Furthermore, by adding acResin® ZeroPCF to our portfolio, we have expanded our sustainable product range for a more circular economy."

High performance and sustainable acResin®has been designed for use in the manufacture of high-performance self-adhesive specialty labels and tapes for the automotive, construction, medical, cosmetics, food and beverage industries. These carbon-neutral solutions ideally combine high-performance properties and sustainability benefits. The use of renewable feedstocks has not changed the quality and performance of acResin®ZeroPCF and acResin®LowPCF when compared with those of their conventional counterparts. In addition, the UV-curable 100% acrylic hotmelt contains only minimal amounts of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and is characterized by low odor and good skin compatibility. Moreover, the products in the acResin®portfolio have the following properties: high clarity for transparent films, outstanding resistance to aging and heat as well as resistance to water and chemicals. The products all comply with the strict requirements for adhesives with food contact.

The introduction of acResin® ZeroPCF and acResin® LowPCF represents a major step forward in the implementation of BASF's sustainability strategy and its drive to develop more net zero products to meet its climate protection goals. These products make it possible to reduce CO 2 emissions in the relevant industries without compromising on quality.

1 BASF's product carbon footprint (PCF) calculations comply with the requirements and guidance provided by ISO 14067:2018. A methodology review carried out by TÜV Rheinland Energy GmbH has certified that the PCF methodology SCOTT that was developed and is used by BASF SE for calculating the PCFs of BASF products complies with ISO 14067:2018 and reflects the state of the art. In addition, it is proven that the PCF calculations for the biomass balance products, which is used to decrease the PCF cradle-to-gate to zero or lower, is following the requirements of the respective ISO standards 14040 & 14044 (H. K. Jeswani, 2019. A methodology for integrating the biomass balance approach into life cycle assessment with an application in the chemicals sector. Science of the Total Environment 687, 380-391).

2 A product carbon footprint (PCF) of zero kg CO2e/kg was calculated for acResin® ZeroPCF by cradle-to-gate assessment. The assessment took into account all product-related greenhouse gas emissions and the biogenic uptake of the renewable raw materials used in the value chain and attributed to the products via a certified mass balance approach. The calculations did not include packaging and other downstream value chain emissions such as emissions generated by transporting the products from factory gate to customer, emissions arising from further processing and end-of-life emissions (e.g., from waste treatment).