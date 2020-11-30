BASF : partners with Heatworks to support the development of the Tetra Countertop Dishwasher

Tetra is a new series of countertop dishwasher

Only three liters of water needed for one cleaning cycle

Self-dosing and tailored cleaning cartridge system to be developed

Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, USA - November 30th, 2020 - BASF and Heatworks, a US-based tech firm, partner to support the further development of the award-winning Tetra countertop dishwasher regarding its cleaning performance. While Heatworks is using its patented Ohmic Array Technology, BASF is supporting the development with its leading portfolio of sustainable products for the cleaning industry. This is to enable the Tetra self-contained countertop dishwasher to wash up to three full place settings with just three liters of water. Tetra will clean 50 percent more dishes using 40 percent less water in 55 percent of the time than the leading countertop dishwasher and is set to release in 2021.



'With Tetra, we set out to build a best-in-class dishwasher, and we're excited to partner with BASF to help us develop a first-of-its-kind self-dosing and tailored multi-use cleaning cartridge system,' said Jerry Callahan, CEO of Heatworks. 'As a fully self-contained dishwasher (patent pending), with several specific cycles for washing dishes, stemware, baby bottles, and fruits and vegetables, Tetra does not need any plumbing, which allows it to be deployed anyplace.'

Through this partnership the two companies aim to work on solutions to significantly reduce consumers' waste and maximize Tetra's efficiency. The goal is to optimize the right amount and type of chemistry based on the item the countertop dishwasher is washing: save water, conserve energy and help protect the environment.

'Heatworks is using an innovative approach to countertop dishwashers to address the trends of consumers living in smaller spaces and with specialty cleaning needs that are not met by traditional undercounter dishwashers,' said Robert Parker, Director, New Business Development & Digital Officer, Care Chemicals at BASF. 'As part of the project, Heatworks and BASF intend to utilize their complementary capabilities in engineering and chemistry to develop an improved cleaning performance for Tetra's recyclable cartridge system.'

Tetra's cleaning cartridges will be designed to deliver custom solutions and dosing, dependent on the selected wash cycle, ensuring each cleaning cycle is optimized. Tetra's cartridges will last for multiple loads and consumers will be able to sign up for a subscription, so that cartridges are shipped to them automatically.

About BASF's Care Chemicals division

The BASF division Care Chemicals offers a broad range of ingredients for personal care, home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, and technical applications. We are a leading global supplier for the cosmetics industry as well as the detergents and cleaners industry, and support our customers with innovative and sustainable products, solutions and concepts. The division's high-performance product portfolio includes surfactants, emulsifiers, polymers, emollients, chelating agents, cosmetic active ingredients and UV filters. We have production and development sites in all regions and are expanding our presence in emerging markets. Further information is available online at www.care-chemicals.basf.com.

About Heatworks Inc.

Heatworks is reinventing the way the world heats and uses liquids, like water. Rather than coils or traditional heating elements that scale and rust over time, our products use our patented Ohmic Array Technology to leverage water's natural conductivity to generate heat in the simplest, purest and most efficient way. Liquids are heated endlessly, on demand, to the precise temperature and without loss of energy efficiency over time. Heatworks develops their own products and also licenses their patented technology to companies who want to improve their existing products or develop new products. Heatworks' goals are to help consumers and companies save money, water, and energy, while improving performance and customer satisfaction. For more information about Heatworks, visit www.myheatworks.com.

