BASF presents detailed annual figures - outlook and dividend disclosed

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - Chemical company BASF will present its detailed figures for fiscal 2022 in Ludwigshafen on Friday. Company CEO Martin Brudermüller and CFO Hans-Ulrich Engel will explain the results at a press conference (10:45 a.m.). As the most important figures for the past year are already known, investors are mainly looking at the outlook and the dividend - both of which are still open.

BASF had already announced in January that the group had slipped into the red last year due to write-downs on the Russian business of its production subsidiary Wintershall Dea. According to the preliminary figures, the DAX-listed company accumulated a bottom-line loss of around 1.4 billion euros.

Current business was also rather bleak. Before special items and interest and taxes, BASF earned around 6.88 billion euros in 2022 - a good eleven percent less than in the previous year. Due to high costs, particularly in Europe, the company had already announced a cost-cutting program. Sales, on the other hand, grew by eleven percent to 87.3 billion euros due to higher prices and currency effects./wo/DP/he