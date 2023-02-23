Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:44:25 2023-02-23 am EST
52.17 EUR   -0.36%
02/23BASF presents detailed annual figures - outlook and dividend disclosed
DP
02/23Billions down after Russia exit for Wintershall Dea - 'no turning back'
DP
02/23BASF SE : UBS maintains a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BASF presents detailed annual figures - outlook and dividend disclosed

02/23/2023 | 11:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - Chemical company BASF will present its detailed figures for fiscal 2022 in Ludwigshafen on Friday. Company CEO Martin Brudermüller and CFO Hans-Ulrich Engel will explain the results at a press conference (10:45 a.m.). As the most important figures for the past year are already known, investors are mainly looking at the outlook and the dividend - both of which are still open.

BASF had already announced in January that the group had slipped into the red last year due to write-downs on the Russian business of its production subsidiary Wintershall Dea. According to the preliminary figures, the DAX-listed company accumulated a bottom-line loss of around 1.4 billion euros.

Current business was also rather bleak. Before special items and interest and taxes, BASF earned around 6.88 billion euros in 2022 - a good eleven percent less than in the previous year. Due to high costs, particularly in Europe, the company had already announced a cost-cutting program. Sales, on the other hand, grew by eleven percent to 87.3 billion euros due to higher prices and currency effects./wo/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -0.36% 52.17 Delayed Quote.12.46%
DAX 0.49% 15475.69 Delayed Quote.11.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.01% 75.38 Delayed Quote.3.67%
All news about BASF SE
02/23BASF presents detailed annual figures - outlook and dividend disclosed
DP
02/23Billions down after Russia exit for Wintershall Dea - 'no turning back'
DP
02/23BASF SE : UBS maintains a Sell rating
MD
02/23BASF subsidiary Wintershall Dea posts billion-euro loss
DP
02/22Eramet raises lithium goal for second phase of Argentina project
RE
02/22Joint News Release : BASF and Tenova Advanced Technologies enter into a joint development ..
PU
02/22Basf : Super­visory Board appoints Stephan Kothrade to the Board of Exe­cutive Di­rec­tors..
PU
02/22BASF SE : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/22BASF and Tenova Advanced Technologies Enter into Joint Development Agreement for Effici..
CI
02/20Economist: Companies have not yet reduced dependencies
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 87 770 M 92 976 M 92 976 M
Net income 2022 -1 394 M -1 476 M -1 476 M
Net Debt 2022 16 915 M 17 918 M 17 918 M
P/E ratio 2022 -33,9x
Yield 2022 6,54%
Capitalization 46 635 M 49 402 M 49 402 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 111 768
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 52,17 €
Average target price 54,14 €
Spread / Average Target 3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE12.46%49 761
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD16.92%56 851
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.6.13%33 417
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-10.02%14 084
BRENNTAG SE21.40%11 840
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY3.03%9 902