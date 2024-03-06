BASF: price increases for antioxidants and photostabilizers
Used in industrial applications for plastics, standard antioxidants and sterically hindered amine-based photostabilizers (HALS) will be subject to price increases due to current inflationary pressures and rising manufacturing and logistics costs, the German chemical group explained in a press release.
