BASF: price increases for antioxidants and photostabilizers

March 06, 2024

BASF announced on Wednesday price increases of up to 10% on its range of antioxidants and photostabilizers, effective immediately or as soon as contracts permit.



Used in industrial applications for plastics, standard antioxidants and sterically hindered amine-based photostabilizers (HALS) will be subject to price increases due to current inflationary pressures and rising manufacturing and logistics costs, the German chemical group explained in a press release.



