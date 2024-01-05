BASF : price target raised by UBS

UBS has reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation on BASF, with its price target raised from €55 to €59, a new target that offers potential upside of 24% for the German chemicals giant's stock.



'BASF is attracting investor interest, but pushback persists', notes UBS, which forecasts fourth-quarter operating profit (EBIT) 5% above consensus. It is unlikely that the new CEO will change strategy", the broker believes.



