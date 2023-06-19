BASF : reorganizes the European distribution of polyoxymethylene (POM)

As of October 1, 2023, BASF will change its European direct business for Ultraform® (POM) and transfer the sales process to its long-standing trusted trading partners, ALBIS and Ultrapolymers Group.
Ultraform® is and will remain an important part of BASF's engineering plastics portfolio. By maintaining research and development for Ultraform® within BASF, customers will continue to benefit from BASF's innovations and broad expertise, especially in solving technical challenges.
Ultraform® is the trade name for BASF's polyoxymethylene range. It includes versatile engineering plastics with properties designed for heavy-duty components. It is suitable, among other things, for applications in vehicle construction, medical technology and in plant and mechanical engineering.
Disclaimer
BASF SE published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 08:07:04 UTC.