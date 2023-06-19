BASF : reorganizes the European distribution of polyoxymethylene (POM)

As of October 1, 2023, BASF will change its European direct business for Ultraform® (POM) and transfer the sales process to its long-standing trusted trading partners, ALBIS and Ultrapolymers Group.

Ultraform® is and will remain an important part of BASF's engineering plastics portfolio. By maintaining research and development for Ultraform® within BASF, customers will continue to benefit from BASF's innovations and broad expertise, especially in solving technical challenges.

Ultraform® is the trade name for BASF's polyoxymethylene range. It includes versatile engineering plastics with properties designed for heavy-duty components. It is suitable, among other things, for applications in vehicle construction, medical technology and in plant and mechanical engineering.