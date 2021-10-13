BASF : retired Vice President Marie Metzger inducted into Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF retired Vice President of Energy and Verbund Management, Marie Metzger, was one of nine women inducted into the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Hall of Fame at a recent ceremony and gala.

The WiM Hall of Fame honors women who have made outstanding contributions over the course of their careers in manufacturing. Recipients include women who are dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry. Inductees are nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a judging panel of Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) Board members and staff. The inductees are chosen based on their contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing.

“The nine honorees who make up our second-ever class are a prestigious group, each of whom has made significant, lasting contributions to our industry,” said WiM and WiMEF President Allison Grealis. “They are true trailblazers who have created opportunity for countless other women. We are thrilled and honored to recognize them in this special way.”

Metzger’s career at BASF spanned more than three decades, during which she earned a reputation for pioneering concepts across multiple continents, including the construction and support of multiple new manufacturing facilities in the Asia Pacific region. As a member of BASF’s North America Manufacturing Community Steering Committee, Marie improved infrastructure at manufacturing sites across the region to be more inclusive – with projects such as adding mother’s rooms at BASF facilities – and the roll-out of new training and development resources for engineers.

“BASF is strongly focused on increasing the representation of females in our leadership positions and Marie’s contributions throughout her career have set the foundation for our success and the success of women in manufacturing,” said Tobias Dratt, President, BASF North America. “We are proud of Marie’s accomplishments and honored to nominate her for this prestigious recognition.”

BASF is an active member of WiM, offering employees no-cost memberships, discounts to conferences and professional development opportunities. Cara Madzy, BASF’s Vice President, Coatings, North America, serves on the organization’s Board of Directors, and Heidi Gerhard, BASF’s Director, Talent Strategy, recently joined the WiM Education Foundation Board.

To learn more about BASF’s efforts to attract and retain women in manufacturing, visit www.basf.us/women.

