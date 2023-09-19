German chemical behemoth BASF has launched the first biomass balanced plastic additives that can replace fossil fuel-based plastic additives and reduce a product's carbon footprint by up to 60%, according to a news release on Tuesday.

The new additives are manufactured using renewable feedstocks rather than fossil-fuel feedstocks and so can help support a company's sustainability targets by, for example, conserving fossil fuels, cutting greenhouse gas emissions, according to BASF.

At the start of the production process, the fossil fuel feedstock is replaced by a renewable one certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC Plus), an international certification program that ensures the chain of custody along the value chain from feedstock to the final product.

The additives are certified by TÜV Nord for mass balance, according to the ISCC Plus.

According to the BASF website, under the biomass balance approach, renewable resources such as bio-naphtha or bio-methane derived from organic waste, crops or vegetable oils are used as feedstock in the very first steps of chemical production. The bio-based feedstock amount is then allocated to specific products sold by means of the certified method, such as ISCC Plus.

