FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's BASF eked out a 0.6% gain in adjusted earnings during the second quarter, as slightly higher sales volumes made up for lower chemical prices.

In a statement on Friday, the group said second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, rose to 1.96 billion euros ($2.13 billion), slightly less than the average analyst estimate of 2.05 billion, according to a consensus posted on the company's website.

The chemicals giant said it saw volume growth in specialty products for industrial customers, basic chemicals as well as ingredients for food and household products, but earnings at its agriculture unit, which competes with Bayer, saw a worse-than-expected slump in profit.

BASF confirmed its guidance for 2024 EBITDA before special items to reach between 8 and 8.6 billion euros, up from 7.7 billion in 2023.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Rachel More)

By Ludwig Burger