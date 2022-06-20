Log in
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
2022-06-20
45.82 EUR   +1.15%
12:34pBASF says its European sites are getting enough natural gas
RE
09:04aBASF : to build commercial scale battery recycling black mass plant in Schwarzheide, Germany
PU
05:51aGermany's BASF Partners With Bobst, Others To Develop Closed-loop Recycling Model For Packaging
MT
BASF says its European sites are getting enough natural gas

06/20/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Germany's BASF, the world's largest chemical maker by sales, said it was securing sufficient amounts of natural gas to keep its European sites running, even as Germany prepares for a potential supply squeeze.

"At present, natural gas supplies are meeting our needs at all European sites. There are no shutdowns or output cuts in connection with gas supplies," the company said in a statement, when asked by Reuters.

Germany on Sunday announced a fresh package of measures to cut gas consumption, including restarting old coal-fired power plants, to help offset lower gas supplies from Russia.

BASF operates the massive Ludwigshafen site, which accounts for more than 1% of Germany's power consumption each year, making it the single biggest industrial consumer in Europe's top economy.

BASF said the site could be affected in case of reduced or halted gas supply from Russia, which it said would trigger an emergency plan which lays out in detail how the group would respond.

"To put it simply: if the supply does not fall below about 50% of our maximum natural gas demand, we could continue to operate the (site) with a reduced load," BASF said. (Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Rachel More and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
