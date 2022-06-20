BASF says its European sites are getting enough natural gas

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Germany's BASF,
the world's largest chemical maker by sales, said it was
securing sufficient amounts of natural gas to keep its European
sites running, even as Germany prepares for a potential supply
squeeze.
"At present, natural gas supplies are meeting our needs at
all European sites. There are no shutdowns or output cuts in
connection with gas supplies," the company said in a statement,
when asked by Reuters.
Germany on Sunday announced a fresh package of measures to
cut gas consumption, including restarting old coal-fired power
plants, to help offset lower gas supplies from
Russia.
BASF operates the massive Ludwigshafen site, which accounts
for more than 1% of Germany's power consumption each year,
making it the single biggest industrial consumer in Europe's top
economy.
BASF said the site could be affected in case of reduced or
halted gas supply from Russia, which it said would trigger an
emergency plan which lays out in detail how the group would
respond.
"To put it simply: if the supply does not fall below about
50% of our maximum natural gas demand, we could continue to
operate the (site) with a reduced load," BASF said.
(Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Ludwig Burger and
Christoph Steitz; Editing by Rachel More and Susan Fenton)