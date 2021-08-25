Log in
BASF : secures renewable energy for catalyst plant in Poland

  • 100% renewable energy to power the Mobile Emissions Catalysts production plant in Środa Śląska
  • Energy company PGE Obrot S.A. named as the new supplier

BASF Polska has signed a two-year contract with PGE Obrót S.A. to purchase electricity produced entirely from renewable energy sources - mainly wind - to power its Mobile Emissions Catalysts plant in Środa Śląska.

'We set ambitious environmental objectives in BASF to achieve climate neutrality by 2050,' said Katarzyna Byczkowska, Managing Director of BASF Polska. 'However, to make it a reality, global goals must also translate into local strategies. By signing this new contract, we will now cover 100% of our electrical demand in Środa Śląska from renewable sources.'

'BASF is committed to drive the energy transformation towards affordable and clean renewable energy sources for our operations.' said Daniel Wussow, Vice President Mobile Emissions Catalysts, EMEA. 'By increasing our use of renewable energies, we will significantly reduce CO2 emissions in Poland. We are also supporting our customers to reach their sustainability goals as the European automotive industry demands sustainability management from their suppliers along the entire value chain.'

The BASF Mobile Emissions Catalysts plant in Środa Śląska is one of the main plants manufacturing catalysts in Europe and provides modern solutions for exhaust gas treatment for light duty and heavy duty segments.

Receive up-to-date news releases from BASF via push notification on your smartphone. Register for our news service at basf.com/pushnews.

About BASF in Poland

BASF's portfolio in Poland covers industrial and cosmetic chemicals, plastics, agricultural solutions, paints and vehicle catalysts. BASF operates a manufacturing facility in Środa Śląska near Wrocław (catalysts). The company employs over 780 people. In 2020, BASF generated EUR 869 million in sales in Poland. We are committed to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. We deliver innovative products and solutions to our customers which contribute to effective climate protection. Since 2010, BASF Polska has been an exclusive partner of the chemical laboratory for children and young people at the Copernicus Science Centre in Warsaw. Furthermore, as part of our efforts to promote chemistry as a science, we run the 'Chemiatomy' (we are chemistry) educational project and engage in a range of joint educational initiatives with Polish schools and universities. For more information, please visit www.basf.pl

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com

P-21-266

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 08:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
