BASF : sets a new standard for efficient product development of sustainable cosmetics with the launch of Emollient Maestro

State-of-the-art digital product designer to identify optimal emollient mixes based on various parameters

AI-empowered simulation enables faster, more targeted prototyping and efficient product development

Sophisticated upgrade of the BASF Emollient Jockey

Monheim am Rhein, Germany - February 17, 2022 - With the introduction of its Emollient Maestro, BASF's Care Creations® is once again raising the bar for smart development of sustainable, high-performing personal care products. Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) modelling, the digital service calculates ideal emollient mixes according to user briefings, and allows for the targeted replacement of industry benchmarks such as cyclopentasiloxane, dimethicone or mineral oils. "Inspired by our award-winning Emollient Jockey and the positive feedback from our customers, we decided to develop an even more powerful version of this digital service. Integrated into our D'lite services, our Emollient Maestro supports our customers in significantly accelerating their formulation design and thus their time-to-market, while promoting the Clean Beauty movement for more eco-friendly, sustainable personal care products," said Christopher Neary, Marketing Manager New Business Development and Digitalization.



Advanced features for sustainable solutions

The Emollient Maestro is a comprehensive upgrade of the company's Emollient Jockey that was introduced in 2020. This original version, which is still available, allows to compare the characteristics and performance of single emollients and thus to easily select the best-performing emollient for any given formulation.

In the new, extended edition, the simulation now includes complex emollient mixes. Depending on the users' needs, it takes into account sensory and physico-chemical properties, the naturality index in accordance with ISO 16128, and common ecolabel certifications such as COSMOS, NaTrue or the Nordic Ecolabel. To facilitate the development of even more sustainable solutions, the Emollient Maestro also draws on data of benchmark products. By setting attributes of ingredients like silicones or mineral oil derivatives as a performance target, such ingredients can be specifically replaced. These new features allow for faster prototyping and more efficient design of products with a positive sustainability footprint.

Sophisticated technology embedded in a comprehensive digital ecosystem

Based on systemically designed experiments and accurate prediction models, the AI-driven service delivers 5,000 binary combinations and 150,000 ternary combinations that theoretically match any given emollient. The new product designer is integrated into the BASF D'lite ecosystem. This powerful digital platform seamlessly merges multiple real-time data sources such as consumer insights, trend and market data, and social media analytics with the latest BASF product portfolio, concepts and over 3,300 formulations. To use the Emollient Maestro optimally according to personal needs, both a self-service and a consulting model are available. Customers can reach out to their sales representative to discuss their individual use case.

