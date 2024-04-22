By Mauro Orru

BASF agreed to buy a stake in two offshore wind farms from Vattenfall to supply its chemical production sites in Europe, particularly in Ludwigshafen.

The German chemicals giant said Monday that the agreement is for a 49% stake in the Nordlicht 1 and 2 wind farms, located 85 kilometers north of the island of Borkum in the North Sea. The companies didn't disclose financial details.

The wind farms being built by Vattenfall have a combined capacity of 1.6 gigawatts. Vattenfall plans to supply customers with fossil-free electricity.

