BASF announces its decision to exit the hydrosulfite business and close the corresponding production unit in Ludwigshafen, Germany. As a reminder, hydrosulfites are notably used as reducing agents in textiles and as bleaching additives in paper.



The shutdown affects the entire Hydrosulfite F, HydroBlue 90 and 92, Hydrosulfite Evo, Adlite, and Blankit product lines. This measure is part of the ongoing strategic review of the site and aims to focus resources on activities with sustainable value creation potential.



Approximately 65 employees will be supported in finding other positions within the group, with BASF saying that focusing on profitability and long-term value creation enables it to remain competitive in a challenging environment.