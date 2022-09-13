Advanced search
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
02:23 2022-09-13 am EDT
45.12 EUR   +0.43%
02:16aBASF SE : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
02:10aBASF : to debut VALERAS™ for its plastic additives portfolio at K 2022
PU
09/12BASF SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
BASF : to debut VALERAS™ for its plastic additives portfolio at K 2022

09/13/2022 | 02:10am EDT
  • Trendsetting sustainable solutions to create new value
  • Evolving portfolio benefits customers wanting to meet and exceed their sustainability goals
  • "Creator Talks" to spotlight value creation in MAKE - USE - RECYCLE

Ludwigshafen, Germany - September 13, 2022 - BASF will showcase VALERAS™ for its plastic additives portfolio for the first time at K 2022. VALERAS adds value to plastic applications by delivering significant sustainability benefits with additive technical solutions and services. Among these are solutions to accelerate the plastics journey to a circular economy and net zero emissions. BASF will also present its latest addition to the VALERAS portfolio, Product Carbon Footprints (PCF) of several antioxidants and light stabilizers as a premium service. This complements the recently launched solutions IrgaCycle™ and RegXcellence®. These offerings, along with other novel additive solutions, will be showcased in a series of "Creator Talks" being held at the BASF stand (Hall 5, booth C21/D21).

"Trends in plastic innovation are changing rapidly, driven across the different industries by legislation and higher consumer awareness. As an ongoing effort to create new value for plastics, we proactively collaborate with our customers to develop sustainable solutions that contribute to the make, use, and recycle phases of a plastic's lifecycle," said Dr. Achim Sties, Senior Vice President, Performance Chemicals Europe, BASF. "We believe that with our proven track record in additives, coupled with our customer's knowledge of the applications, we will be able to solve the current challenges the industry is facing and deliver innovative solutions to meet tomorrow's needs. We invite visitors to K 2022 and "Go!Create" together with us."

New sustainable solutions for a competitive edge

BASF will be showcasing various new trend setting sustainable additives solutions at K 2022:

Rotomolded products are commonly used for outdoor applications such as water storage tanks. Extreme weather is very damaging to the properties of these applications. Designed specifically for polyethylene rotational molding resins, the tailored additive package from the Irgastab® range extends the service life of rotomolded parts, and also saves time, energy and costs during processing.

The Irgatec® CR technology enables the creation of advanced meltblown nonwoven materials which fulfill the increasing requirements defined for both personal hygiene and filter applications. With Irgatec® CR 25, BASF introduces a solution targeting PP meltblown modification, which is of high interest for filtration materials. The solution can be implemented directly by the meltblown producers without additional investment in their existing line, thus enabling a faster-to-market solution for specialty PP nonwoven products.

Additives are key enablers for circular plastics and to drive innovation for recyclability. The recently launched IrgaCycle range includes additives solutions that are specifically designed to improve the properties of mechanically recycled plastics for different target industries. Recyclers can benefit from higher quality of recyclates whereas converters can increase recycled content in their applications. IrgaCycle tackles challenges like gel formation, mitigates the impact of impurities and improves mechanical performance by enhancing process stability.

Sustainability journey continues

As an extension to the VALERAS portfolio, BASF is now offering its plastic additives customers product carbon footprints for several antioxidants and light stabilizers as a premium service via the myPlasticAdditives online portal. Customers using this service will be provided with greenhouse gas emission information starting with raw material extraction right up to the point a product leaves the BASF factory gates. With the additional transparency, BASF helps its customers to prioritize carbon savings actions, validate sustainability claims for creating low carbon plastics, and increasingly make sustainable purchasing decisions.

Platform for industry players to exchange ideas

In a series of high-level "Creator Talks" at its booth featured under MAKE - USE - RECYCLE, BASF will showcase projects with technology leaders where strong collaboration and open exchange have enabled customers to overcome technical challenges. The BASF plastic additives experts will also share insights into innovative applications for packaging, automotive, building and construction. More information on these Creator Talks can be found on BASF's K 2022 website.

BASF at K 2022: Welcome to #OurPlasticsJourney!

Go!Create! At K 2022, we invite everyone to join #OurPlasticsJourney! At our booth in hall 5, C21/D21, we will explore new ways in which sustainable action is possible in all phases of the lifecycle of plastics: from how we can produce plastics more sustainably, to how we can use them better, to how we can discover new solutions to close the loop. Solving these challenges is a journey that we are all on together. At K 2022, we want to make that journey go faster. K is the #1 trade fair for plastics and rubber and will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from October 19 - 26, 2022. Visit www.plastics.basf.com/K2022.

About BASF Plastic Additives

BASF is a leading supplier, manufacturer, and innovation partner of plastic additives. Its comprehensive and innovative product portfolio includes additives that provide ease in processing, and heat and light resistance to a variety of polymers and applications including molded articles, films, fibers, sheets, and extruded profiles. The portfolio is constantly analyzed, assessed and actively improved towards solutions which make a larger contribution to sustainability. More information about plastic additives: www.plasticadditives.basf.com.

BASF plastic additives is part of BASF's Performance Chemicals division. The division's portfolio also includes fuel and lubricant solutions, kaolin minerals, as well as oilfield chemicals and mining solutions. Customers from a variety of industries including Chemicals, Plastics, Consumer Goods, Energy & Resources and Automotive & Transportation benefit from our innovative solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.performancechemicals.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

P-22-343

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 06:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
