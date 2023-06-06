Advanced search
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:17:22 2023-06-06 am EDT
46.33 EUR   -0.43%
09:06aBasf : to expand production capacity for bio-based alkyl polyglucosides (APG®s) in Asia-Pacific and North America
PU
06:49aBasf : BNP PARIBAS EXANE CEO Conference, Paris
PU
06/05Basf : Gisela Pinheiro appointed as head of Personal Care Europe business unit at BASF
PU
BASF : to expand production capacity for bio-based alkyl polyglucosides (APG®s) in Asia-Pacific and North America

06/06/2023 | 09:06am EDT
  • New production lines in Bangpakong, Thailand, and Cincinnati, Ohio, to meet rising global demand for bio-based and biodegradable surfactants
  • Further strengthening regional production footprint
  • First additional capacities to be available in 2025

Ludwigshafen, Germany - June 06, 2023 - BASF will expand its global alkyl polyglucosides (APG®s) production capacity with two expansions at its sites in Bangpakong, Thailand, and Cincinnati, Ohio. By expanding in two regions in parallel, BASF, the global market leader for APGs, can strengthen its position and serve customers even faster and more flexible from the regional supply points, while at the same time reducing cross-regional volume flows. The additional capacities are expected to come on stream in 2025.

"With this investment, we will solidify our position as a leading supplier of APGs in all relevant industries", said Mary Kurian, President Care Chemicals. "Both our customers and consumers around the world are aware of the importance of sustainable formulations. At BASF, we are committed to providing sustainable products with strong performance. This expansion will enable the future of bio-based and biodegradable surfactants worldwide by offering diverse applications for personal care and home care, as well as industrial and institutional cleaning and industrial formulations."

"As the sole producer of APGs in North America, this expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to deliver innovative bio-based and biodegradable surfactants to our customers", said Marcelo Lu, Senior Vice President, Care Chemicals, North America. "With this additional capacity we stand ready to help customers reformulate and meet the increasing consumer and regulatory demand for more sustainable solutions across the Care Chemicals portfolio."

"The Bangpakong site in Thailand is an important production hub for BASF in Asia already. This new APG line, together with our existing APG plant in Jinshan, China, will enable short delivery times and business continuity for our customers to support the growth and the increasing consumer demand for bio-based surfactants across the continent", said Agus Ciputra, Senior Vice President, Care Chemicals, Asia Pacific.

BASF currently produces APGs in Duesseldorf, Germany; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Jinshan, China. The investment to expand regional production capacities in Asia and North America is triggered by a growing global demand and complements the existing facilities.

APGs are bio-based and readily biodegradable, mild secondary surfactants, derived from 100 percent natural and renewable feedstocks. Besides their sustainable and superior performance profile, the non-ionic nature of APGs makes the formulation with other surfactants versatile. APGs are widely used in different applications within personal care, home care, industrial & institutional cleaning, industrial formulations and agriculture markets.

This is one example of how the company's Care Chemicals division is addressing future challenges. Sustainability, digitalization, innovation and new approaches to working together are the key cornerstones to Care 360°- Solutions for Sustainable Life.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 13:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
