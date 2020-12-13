BASF : to increase price for neopentylglycol in North and South America

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, December 11, 2020 - Effective January 1, 2021 or as existing contracts permit, BASF will increase its price for all grades of neopentylglycol (NEOL®/NPG) in North America by $0.09/lb and in South America by 200 USD/ton.

NPG, which is marketed by BASF Corporation under the brand NEOL®, is a unique polyalcohol that has proven itself in many applications, especially in the production of polyester and alkyd resins for various coatings and plastics due to its high chemical and thermal stability. An essential field of application is powder coatings, which prove particularly successful in the constru-ction industry as well as in the coating of household appliances.

NEOL® is a registered trademark of BASF Corporation.

