BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
BASF : to increase price for neopentylglycol in North and South America

12/13/2020 | 01:19pm EST
FLORHAM PARK, NJ, December 11, 2020 - Effective January 1, 2021 or as existing contracts permit, BASF will increase its price for all grades of neopentylglycol (NEOL®/NPG) in North America by $0.09/lb and in South America by 200 USD/ton.

NPG, which is marketed by BASF Corporation under the brand NEOL®, is a unique polyalcohol that has proven itself in many applications, especially in the production of polyester and alkyd resins for various coatings and plastics due to its high chemical and thermal stability. An essential field of application is powder coatings, which prove particularly successful in the constru-ction industry as well as in the coating of household appliances.

NEOL® is a registered trademark of BASF Corporation.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 18,800 employees in North America and had sales of $18.4 billion in 2019. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 18:18:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
