BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/01 04:14:11 am
68.655 EUR   +1.37%
BASF : to increase prices for butanediol and derivatives in Europe

03/01/2021 | 04:04am EST
With immediate effect, or as existing contracts permit, BASF SE will increase its European selling prices for 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) and its derivatives:

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) + 800 EUR/mt

Tetrahydrofuran (THF) + 1.050 EUR/mt

Polytetramethylene ether glycol (PolyTHF®) + 1.050 EUR/mt

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) + 800 EUR/mt

N-Ethylpyrrolidone (NEP) + 800 EUR/mt

BDO and its derivatives are used for producing engineering plastics, polyurethanes, solvents and elastic spandex fibers. PolyTHF® is a registered trade mark of BASF Group in many countries.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

Disclaimer

BASF SE published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 09:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
