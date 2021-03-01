BASF : to increase prices for butanediol and derivatives in Europe

With immediate effect, or as existing contracts permit, BASF SE will increase its European selling prices for 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) and its derivatives:

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) + 800 EUR/mt

Tetrahydrofuran (THF) + 1.050 EUR/mt

Polytetramethylene ether glycol (PolyTHF®) + 1.050 EUR/mt

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) + 800 EUR/mt

N-Ethylpyrrolidone (NEP) + 800 EUR/mt

BDO and its derivatives are used for producing engineering plastics, polyurethanes, solvents and elastic spandex fibers. PolyTHF® is a registered trade mark of BASF Group in many countries.

P-21-140