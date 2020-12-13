BASF : to increase prices for select polyetheramines in U.S. and Canada

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, December 9, 2020 - Effective January 1, 2021 or as existing contracts permit, BASF will increase its prices in the United States and Canada for select polyetheramine products.

Product Price Increase

Polyetheramine D230M $0.09/lb.

Baxxodur® EC 301 $0.09/lb.

Polyetheramine D2000 $0.09/lb.

Baxxodur® EC 303 $0.09/lb.

BASF's polyetheramine products are featured in many applications as highly efficient curing agents and used in various segments including coatings and sealing compounds, for use in wind energy and electrical industries, as well as in composites, adhesives and flooring. Baxxodur® is a registered trademark of BASF.

