FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - BASF 's recent strong cash inflow convinced investors on Tuesday and gave the shares significant price gains. The otherwise still rather dismal business performance hardly came as a surprise; rather, some investors seem to be betting that the share price has the worst behind it.

In the morning, the share price climbed 4.5 percent to 43.55 euros, taking the lead in the moderately rising Dax index. It is thus back at the level it was at the end of September.

Admittedly, the chemicals group suffered a quarterly loss because of its oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall and became a little more cautious for 2023. But even the adjusted forecast was an open secret, said a trader. He advised accordingly already before the start of trading to use possible price weaknesses to buy. After all, with a current minus of 6.5 percent in 2023, BASF has performed significantly worse than the German benchmark index. However, the support in the area of the mark around 40 euros recently held again.

Analyst Chetan Udeshi from U.S. bank JPMorgan was also positive. Free cash flow was strong between July and September. The value was ten percent above his estimate, he stated. The quarterly results themselves were in line with previously significantly reduced market expectations and therefore did not come as a surprise.

There is no need to adjust the consensus, said analyst Peter Spengler of DZ Bank, summarizing the figures and the Group's annual outlook for 2023. He would also hardly change anything. Spengler also does not see any negative impact on BASF's stock story, "as the situation as of the second quarter of 2023 is unchanged due to the macro-economic circumstances," he wrote./ck/ag/mis