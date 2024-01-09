BASF: towards battery recycling with Stena Recycling

BASF and Stena Recycling, one of Europe's leading recycling companies, have signed an agreement to purchase black mass, a powder derived from battery recycling.



The cooperation will focus on the development of improved black mass production processes to achieve high metal recovery rates (notably lithium, nickel and cobalt) in support of closed-loop solutions for the European electric vehicle battery market.



The black mass will be processed at BASF's prototype metals refinery in Schwarzheide (Germany). Stena Recycling and BASF aim to transfer such a model to BASF's planned commercial-scale battery recycling metals refinery in Europe.



According to Dr. Daniel Schönfelder, President of BASF's Catalysts Division, this agreement is 'an important step towards a circular economy for the European electric vehicle battery market'.



