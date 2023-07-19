FRANKFURT/LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock continues her summer tour this Wednesday with visits to leading companies in the banking and chemical sectors under the motto "Strong together" on Germany's resilience. In Frankfurt am Main, the Green Party politician will first visit the headquarters of Deutsche Bank. This will be followed by a visit to the chemical giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Rhineland-Palatinate. In Bruchsal, Baden-Württemberg, Baerbock wants to learn about lithium extraction at a geothermal project. The China strategy adopted last week by the German government under the aegis of the Federal Foreign Office is also likely to be a topic of discussion during all the visits.

The Foreign Minister plans to meet representatives of Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and Hypovereinsbank in Frankfurt. She wants to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the growing Asian market and globalization, as well as forms of climate financing. At BASF, the focus will be on diversifying supply and sales markets, particularly with regard to China. Lithium will also be extracted from the geothermal project. This is needed for the production of batteries.

The traffic light government wants to reduce economic dependencies on China, but not a fundamental change of course or decoupling from China, according to the China strategy. Companies are expected to address China-related developments and risks as part of risk management processes. For example, companies should internalize the costs of so-called "cluster risks," or higher default risks due to too much emphasis on the Chinese market, so that government funds do not have to come to the rescue in the event of a geopolitical crisis.

Critics warn that with its growing business in China, BASF is once again making itself dependent on an autocratic regime after expensive write-offs in Russia. BASF is building a new Verbund site in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong - it is to be the company's third-largest and already the second of its kind in China. BASF is investing around ten billion euros in this project by 2030./bk/wo/DP/he