  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:58 2022-10-10 am EDT
42.96 EUR   +5.57%
06:44aFactbox-How Germany's gas price brake is helping reeling industry
RE
06:21aCms : BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:12aMarketScreener's World Press Review : October 10, 2022
MS
CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

10/10/2022 | 06:21am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

10.10.2022 / 12:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 39th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – October 10, 2022 – In the period from October 3, 2022 until and including October 7, 2022 a number of 5,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
10/03/2022 1,000 40.5830
10/04/2022 1,000 42.0666
10/05/2022 1,000 41.8570
10/06/2022 1,000 41.5016
10/07/2022 1,000 41.1474

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including October 7, 2022 amounts to a number of 24,607,265 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1459913  10.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459913&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BASF SE
06:44aFactbox-How Germany's gas price brake is helping reeling industry
RE
06:21aCms : BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:12aMarketScreener's World Press Review : October 10, 20..
MS
10/07In China, a European executive becomes an increasingly rare critical voice
RE
10/06BASF's Malaysian JV Launches Plant-Expansion Project
DJ
10/06BASF To Form JV With Hannong Chemicals
MT
10/06BASF, Petronas JV to Expand Chemical Production Plant in Malaysia
MT
10/06New Process for Recycling Polyurethane Rigid Foams from Old Refrigerators
AQ
10/05Basf At K 2022 : Making Insulation More Sustainable. New Elastopor®, Elastopir® and Elasto..
PU
10/04Sika CEO sees long list of potential buyers for MBCC assets
RE
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
Financials
Sales 2022 87 375 M 85 419 M 85 419 M
Net income 2022 5 141 M 5 026 M 5 026 M
Net Debt 2022 16 546 M 16 176 M 16 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,14x
Yield 2022 8,52%
Capitalization 36 403 M 35 588 M 35 588 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 110 725
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 40,70 €
Average target price 54,61 €
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE-34.13%35 588
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-22.41%43 285
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-35.18%26 227
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED8.16%16 393
SASOL LIMITED22.98%11 090
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION-8.98%9 400