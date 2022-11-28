Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  BASF SE
  News
  7. Summary
CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

11/28/2022 | 05:13am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

28.11.2022 / 11:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 46th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – November 28, 2022 – In the period from November 21, 2022 until and including November 25, 2022 a number of 496 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
11/21/2022 100 48.6691
11/22/2022 100 49.2609
11/23/2022 100 49.1552
11/24/2022 100 49.8006
11/25/2022 96 49.5720

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including November 25, 2022 amounts to a number of 24,623,477 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


28.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1499129  28.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499129&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
