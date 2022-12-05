Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:08 2022-12-05 am EST
48.19 EUR   -1.11%
05:54aCms : BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
03:27aBasf : 20th Berenberg European Conference
PU
12/01Wintershall Dea expands carbon capture and storage in Denmark
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

12/05/2022 | 05:54am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

05.12.2022 / 11:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 47th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – December 5, 2022 – In the period from November 28, 2022 until and including December 2, 2022 a number of 288 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
11/28/2022 100 49.1415
11/29/2022 94 48.9818
11/30/2022 94 48.8129
12/01/2022 0 0.0000
12/02/2022 0 0.0000

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including December 2, 2022 amounts to a number of 24,623,765 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

In December 2022, the planned cancellation of the shares repurchased by BASF SE as part of the share buyback program will be carried out; therefore, no further shares will be repurchased in this month.

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


05.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1505133  05.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505133&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
