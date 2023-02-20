Advanced search
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:37:13 2023-02-20 am EST
52.75 EUR   +0.97%
06:13aCms : BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/17BASF CEO Brudermüller: Energy crisis to weigh more heavily on German economy in 2023
DP
02/16Advance Notice : Annual Press Conference on February 24, 2023, at 10.45 a.m. (CET)
PU
CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

02/20/2023 | 06:13am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

20.02.2023 / 12:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 58th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – February 20, 2023 – In the period from February 13, 2023 until and including February 17, 2023 a number of 193,359 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
02/13/2023 38,801 51.5447
02/14/2023 38,857 51.4697
02/15/2023 38,810 51.5320
02/16/2023 38,390 52.0957
02/17/2023 38,501 51.9467

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including February 17, 2023 amounts to a number of 25,804,062 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


20.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1563963  20.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563963&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 87 770 M 93 591 M 93 591 M
Net income 2022 -1 390 M -1 482 M -1 482 M
Net Debt 2022 16 915 M 18 037 M 18 037 M
P/E ratio 2022 -34,0x
Yield 2022 6,53%
Capitalization 46 698 M 49 795 M 49 795 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 111 768
Free-Float 100%
