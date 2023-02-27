CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 59th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – February 27, 2023 – In the period from February 20, 2023 until and including February 23, 2023 a number of 152,468 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 02/20/2023 37,764 52.9601 02/21/2023 37,997 52.6356 02/22/2023 38,507 51.9374 02/23/2023 38,200 52.3548 02/24/2023 0 0.00

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including February 23, 2023 amounts to a number of 25,956,530 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE was carried out by a bank that had been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares were purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com