Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BASF SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:51:42 2023-02-27 am EST
48.62 EUR   +1.14%
07:41aCms : BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
07:22aBASF SE : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
07:14aBASF SE : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

02/27/2023 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback
BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

27.02.2023 / 13:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 59th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – February 27, 2023 – In the period from February 20, 2023 until and including February 23, 2023 a number of 152,468 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on January 11, 2022, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on January 11, 2022.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
02/20/2023 37,764 52.9601
02/21/2023 37,997 52.6356
02/22/2023 38,507 51.9374
02/23/2023 38,200 52.3548
02/24/2023 0 0.00

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from January 11, 2022 until and including February 23, 2023 amounts to a number of 25,956,530 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE was carried out by a bank that had been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares were purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact
Dr. Stefanie Wettberg
BASF Investor Relations
+49 621-60-48002
stefanie.wettberg@basf.com


27.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1569519  27.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1569519&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about BASF SE
07:41aCms : BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
07:22aBASF SE : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
07:14aBASF SE : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
07:12aBASF SE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:59aBASF SE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:51aMetzler lowers BASF to aSella - Not much to gain 2023
DP
02/24ADRs End Lower, BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA Trade Actively
DJ
02/24Bleak Economic Data, Outlook Push German Stocks Deep in Red
MT
02/24European Bourses Sink Amid German Economy Contraction, Ukraine War Anniversary
MT
02/24Baader Bank leaves BASF at 'Reduce' - Target 53 euros
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BASF SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 82 184 M 86 711 M 86 711 M
Net income 2023 3 646 M 3 847 M 3 847 M
Net Debt 2023 16 860 M 17 789 M 17 789 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 7,18%
Capitalization 41 755 M 44 054 M 44 054 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 109 013
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 48,07 €
Average target price 54,23 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE3.62%44 054
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD17.94%56 677
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.6.25%33 422
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-10.76%13 946
BRENNTAG SE19.69%11 652
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY2.95%9 956