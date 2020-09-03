Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Calls mount for Germany to rethink Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Navalny poisoning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 06:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Russia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced growing pressure on Thursday to reconsider the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will take gas from Russia to Germany, after she said Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent.

Merkel said on Wednesday that Navalny, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital, was the victim of a murder attempt using the nerve agent Novichok, and demanded an explanation by Russia.

Moscow has denied involvement in the incident and the Russian foreign ministry said Germany's assertion was not backed by evidence.

Western countries have condemned the attack on Navalny and many German politicians want a tough response.

"We must pursue hard politics, we must respond with the only language (Russian President Vladimir) Putin understands - that is gas sales," Norbert Roettgen, head of Germany's parliamentary foreign affairs committee, told German radio.

"If the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is completed now, it would be the maximum confirmation and encouragement for Putin to continue this kind of politics," Roettgen, a member of Merkel's conservatives, told German television earlier.

Nord Stream 2 is set to double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline in carrying gas directly from Russia to Germany. Led by Russian company Gazprom with Western partners, the project is more than 90% finished and due to operate from early 2021. This may complicate efforts to stop it.

The project has divided the European Union, with some countries warning it will undermine the traditional gas transit state, Ukraine, and increase the bloc's reliance on Russia for energy supplies.

The United States, keen to increase shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, also opposes the pipeline and has targeted some firms involved with sanctions.

Merkel has been unwavering in her commitment to the project which includes Uniper Wintershall DEA, Royal Dutch Shell, Engie and OMV. She said last week that Navalny's case should not be linked to the pipeline. Many lawmakers in her party, which is close to business, still want it to be finished.

Former Social Democrat (SPD) Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Putin and lobbyist for Russian energy firms, has been involved with the pipeline and many in the SPD, which shares power with Merkel's conservatives, are also committed to it.

"If we want to send a clear message to Moscow with our partners, then economic relations must be on the agenda and that means the Nord Stream 2 project must not be left out," Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference and a former ambassador to Washington, said.

By Madeline Chambers

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 2.94% 52.89 Real-time Quote.-23.71%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 1.14% 9.086 Real-time Quote.-9.55%
ENGIE 3.91% 12.21 Real-time Quote.-18.40%
GAZPROM -0.82% 182.01 End-of-day quote.-29.01%
GAZPROM NEFT -1.48% 313.25 End-of-day quote.-25.44%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY -1.02% 4.858 Delayed Quote.-31.95%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.03% 12.382 Delayed Quote.-53.15%
UNIPER SE 0.22% 27.32 Real-time Quote.-7.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.11% 75.38 Delayed Quote.18.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BASF SE
06:04aCalls mount for Germany to rethink Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Navalny poiso..
RE
03:07aCalls mount for Germany to rethink Nord Stream 2 pipeline after Navalny poiso..
RE
02:22aSENIOR GERMAN MP : Nord Stream 2 must be part of response to Navalny poisoning
RE
09/02BASF SE : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09/01BASF SE : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
09/01BASF : signs agreements with New Energy for uptake of pyrolysis oil derived from..
PU
08/28France's Macron says he worries Nord Stream 2 increases European gas reliance..
RE
08/28France's Macron says Nord Stream 2 must not increase Europe gas reliance on R..
RE
08/28France's Macron says Nord Stream 2 must not increase Europe gas reliance on R..
RE
08/27Agri chemicals firm Syngenta posts higher first-half profit, says IPO 'on tra..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 56 394 M 66 728 M 66 728 M
Net income 2020 1 111 M 1 314 M 1 314 M
Net Debt 2020 14 832 M 17 550 M 17 550 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,7x
Yield 2020 5,99%
Capitalization 47 191 M 55 835 M 55 839 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 117 563
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
Duration : Period :
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 53,55 €
Last Close Price 51,38 €
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board & CTO
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel CFO & Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Franz Fehrenbach Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Denise Schellemans Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BASF SE-23.71%55 835
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.8.62%50 990
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-6.29%42 019
ROYAL DSM N.V.17.87%27 285
FMC CORPORATION10.35%14 272
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-12.79%13 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group