FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The German chemical industry will report in Frankfurt on Friday (10.30 a.m.) on its situation in the midst of the economic downturn and relatively high energy prices. The German Chemical Industry Association (VCI) will present current figures on the sector's economic situation, introduce a member survey and look ahead to 2024.

The chemical industry, which employs around 477,000 people in Germany, has experienced difficult times due to the rise in energy prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine and a weak order situation. Production and sales slumped from a high level. Industry leader BASF, for example, announced thousands of job cuts and the closure of energy-intensive facilities at its main plant in Ludwigshafen, and several divisions are now to be spun off. The pharmaceutical industry, on the other hand, recently felt the effects of the end of the coronavirus vaccine boom.

In the third quarter, however, the energy-intensive chemical industry halted its downward slide in production. For the first time in six quarters, the VCI recorded a slight increase in production. The bottom seems to have been reached and incoming orders are stabilizing, it said. New data has now confirmed the slight upward trend. In addition, energy prices on the stock exchanges have fallen significantly.

However, the VCI remains pessimistic for this year and recently predicted a further eight percent decline in production. With falling prices, industry turnover is expected to fall by 14 percent compared to the previous year. Business is likely to remain difficult in winter, but the chemical industry is hoping for an improvement in the coming year./als/DP/nas