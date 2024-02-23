BASF's 2023 sales fell by 21% to EUR68.90 billion. "BASF to Cut Jobs, Launch Further Cost-Cutting Measures at German Production Site," at 0611 GMT, misstated the figure.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-23-24 0522ET
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|45.71 EUR
|-2.42%
|-0.09%
|-4.57%
|11:29am
|BASF to Cut Jobs in Further Cost Cutting at Ludwigshafen Site -- Update
|DJ
|11:23am
|Correction to BASF Article
|DJ
BASF's 2023 sales fell by 21% to EUR68.90 billion. "BASF to Cut Jobs, Launch Further Cost-Cutting Measures at German Production Site," at 0611 GMT, misstated the figure.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-23-24 0522ET
|BASF to Cut Jobs in Further Cost Cutting at Ludwigshafen Site -- Update
|DJ
|Correction to BASF Article
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 5 AM ET
|DJ
|STOXX 600 inches up as StanChart shines; ECB comments on tap
|RE
|BASF: net income of 225 ME in fiscal 2023
|CF
|BASF SE : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 3 AM ET
|DJ
|STOXX 600 inches up as BASF, StanChart shine; ECB comments due
|RE
|BASF SE : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies
|ZD
|BASF Swings to FY23 Profit, Sales Revenue Down
|MT
|BASF to Cut Jobs, Launch Further Cost-Cutting Measures at German Production Site
|DJ
|BASF dials up cost cuts in Germany, flags earnings rebound
|RE
|MORNING BID EUROPE-Tech stocks can't stop, won't stop
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Global AI-Driven Rally May Push Shares Higher
|DJ
|BASF SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 22.02.2024 - 15:15
|DP
|BASF subsidiary Wintershall Dea earns significantly less operationally
|DP
|Eramet in talks with France to offload debt from SLN nickel unit
|RE
|BASF Launches ChemCycling in the United States
|CI
|BASF Signs Contract with EcoGraf for Potential Anode Recycling Collaboration
|MT
|Germany's SEFE weighs investments in hydrogen storage, pipelines - CEO
|RE
|Pyrum Innovations Set to Deliver Pyrolysis Oil to BASF Following Positive Sampling
|MT
|Numerous company bosses call for more industry-friendly EU policy
|DP
|BASF: working on facial recognition with trinamiX
|CF
|BASF: working around facial recognition
|CF
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-4.16%
|45 225 M $
|+6.62%
|83 624 M $
|-9.10%
|29 202 M $
|+0.92%
|16 679 M $
|+0.82%
|13 051 M $
|-10.44%
|9 529 M $
|+0.87%
|9 650 M $
|-3.89%
|8 616 M $
|-0.16%
|8 151 M $
|-7.20%
|6 127 M $