

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.06.2024 / 12:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Anup Last name(s): Kothari

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

BASF SE

b) LEI

529900PM64WH8AF1E917

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: BASF ADR, CUSIP 055262505

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 11.89 USD 249987.25 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 11.89 USD 249987.25 USD

e) Date of the transaction

14/06/2024; UTC−4

f) Place of the transaction

Name: OTCQX MIC: OTCQ

