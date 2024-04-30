Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.04.2024 / 14:45 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Kurt
Last name(s): Bock

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BASF SE

b) LEI
529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
48.4166 EUR 124963.24 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
48.4166 EUR 124963.24 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
91233  30.04.2024 CET/CEST

