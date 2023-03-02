Advanced search
    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:46:21 2023-03-02 am EST
48.35 EUR   -0.05%
DD: BASF SE: Dr. Melanie Maas-Brunner, buy
EQ
10:04aEuropean chemicals firms downbeat on 2023 prospects
RE
04:07aEnergy supply: Scholz confident about next winter
DP
DD: BASF SE: Dr. Melanie Maas-Brunner, buy

03/02/2023 | 10:14am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.03.2023 / 16:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Melanie
Last name(s): Maas-Brunner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BASF SE

b) LEI
529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
47.79 EUR 16248.60 EUR
47.795 EUR 41103.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
47.7936 EUR 57352.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

81311  02.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1573595&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 82 855 M 88 426 M 88 426 M
Net income 2023 3 522 M 3 759 M 3 759 M
Net Debt 2023 17 290 M 18 453 M 18 453 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 7,07%
Capitalization 43 211 M 46 116 M 46 116 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 109 013
Free-Float 100%
Chart BASF SE
BASF SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BASF SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 48,38 €
Average target price 54,14 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Brudermüller Chairman-Executive Board
Hans-Ulrich Engel Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Wilhelm Bock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Maas-Brunner Chief Technology Officer
Alison Jane Carnwath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BASF SE4.28%46 116
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD17.57%56 624
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.7.34%33 766
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.52%14 228
BRENNTAG SE18.82%11 700
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY4.62%10 256