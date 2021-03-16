Log in
BASF SE    BAS   DE000BASF111

BASF SE

(BAS)
  Report
03/16 06:43:28 am
70.345 EUR   -0.30%
06:20aDGAP-DD  : BASF SE english
DJ
04:20aBASF  : Invests in Biomanufacturing Startup
DJ
03:20aBASF  : invests in biotechnology start-up Bota Bio
PU
DGAP-DD : BASF SE english

03/16/2021 | 06:20am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
16.03.2021 / 11:19 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Michael 
 
 Last name(s):  Heinz 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 BASF SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900PM64WH8AF1E917 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000BASF111 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 72.00 EUR     144000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 72.00 EUR     144000.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-03-15; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      BASF SE 
              Carl-Bosch-Straße 38 
              67056 Ludwigshafen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.basf.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65036 16.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT)

