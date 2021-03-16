DGAP-DD : BASF SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.03.2021 / 11:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Heinz 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BASF SE b) LEI 529900PM64WH8AF1E917 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000BASF111 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 72.00 EUR 144000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 72.00 EUR 144000.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-15; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: BASF SE Carl-Bosch-Straße 38 67056 Ludwigshafen Germany Internet: www.basf.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

65036 16.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT)