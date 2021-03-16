DGAP-DD : BASF SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
16.03.2021 / 11:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Heinz
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
BASF SE
b) LEI
529900PM64WH8AF1E917
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
72.00 EUR 144000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
72.00 EUR 144000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-15; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
65036 16.03.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 16, 2021 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT)