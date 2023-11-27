FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research has left its rating for BASF at "Buy" with a target price of 54 euros following speculation about the Arab oil group Adnoc's interest in buying Wintershall Dea. Contrary to the reported value of BASF's 73 percent stake in Wintershall Dea of 7.3 billion euros, she assumes a value of only 4.4 billion euros, analyst Virginie Boucher-Ferte wrote in a study published on Monday. Nevertheless, the monetization of the shares in the oil and gas company would eliminate a long-standing share overhang and co-finance the planned investments of around 25 billion euros for the period 2023-2027./edh/ajx

Publication of the original study: 27.11.2023 / time not specified in study / CET

First dissemination of the original study: 27.11.2023 / 07:04 / CET

